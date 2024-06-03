Dickinson High School North Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament keepsakes

Jun. 3—DICKINSON — The Dickinson High School softball team earned their second-straight North Dakota Class A State Softball Title in an 8-2 victory over Bismarck in front of a standing-room only crowd at Sanford Softball Complex on Bravera Field at home on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Forum Communications and The Dickinson Press had the event fully covered — along with the Class A baseball tournament around-the-corner at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark — and hundreds of visitors and local fans were on-hand here in town to witness the outstanding games, enjoy the weather and boosted the local economy in the process.

The events were a harmonic-convergence of diamond-sports' premier showcases in North Dakota and featured hundreds of snapshots, videos and images that fans will want to remember forever.

The hometown Dickinson Midgets pulled off their win after going hitless through the first four innings, breaking the game wide open in the fifth frame on 4 runs — which included a 2-run moon-shot from senior righthander Ava Jahner — and 4 more in the sixth inning to hold off the Demons down the stretch.

Post-game there also were some fun moments as the fans were able to embrace the team and interact with the winning Midgets, while the team celebrated their second-straight triumph over Class A. Head coach Amanda Mickey received an ice-bath and Jahner — who threw a complete-game gem with 4 strikeouts, 9 hits, and zero walks — received her award for North Dakota Class A Senior Athlete of the Year after the championship ended with DHS quadrupling Bismarck High's production on the day.

Jahner will now head to Dickinson State University to play volleyball and softball for the Blue Hawks, and the other players on the team are sure to be participating in the coming Dickinson Diamonds' youth-softball programs in the Under-8, -10, and -12 divisions throughout the summer.

This is an encapsulation of the images and video memories for Dickinson High School players, coaches, fans and supporters to treasure, with the last word going to Coach Mickey. Well-done y'all.