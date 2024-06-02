Dickinson High repeats as North Dakota Class A State Softball Champions

Jun. 1—DICKINSON — Patience is certainly a virtue ... and in softball timing is everything, so the Dickinson High School Midgets employed both in their solid, 8-2 victory over the Bismarck Demons to complete a back-to-back, repeat-state-title run in the 2024 North Dakota State Softball Tournament, duplicating last-year's feat with righthander Ava Jahner being named ND Senior Athlete of the Year on Saturday, June 1 at Sanford Softball Complex on Bravera Field.

"Senior year, we definitely wanted to go out with a bang, so it feels really good to end like this," said Jahner, who will be playing softball and volleyball for Dickinson State University next year. "At the beginning of the game, I think we were just a little bit back on our heels ... but all it takes is one good hit and we just start rolling from there."

The Demons scored a run in both the third and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead and the Midgets were held hitless through four by starting Bismarck senior righthander Brielle Wrangham, as sophomore catcher Bailey Kautzman came home courtesy of her sister, Dru Kautzman's, RBI single in the third inning and eighth-grade centerfielder Mya Jones brought freshman first-baseman Josie Schell across the plate on a single in the fourth, after Schell had tripled in the second at-bat of the frame for the Demons.

"They're a great bunch of good girls, and they just kept fighting and didn't give up; a few balls bounced our way and we were celebrating and that happens ... that's the way softball goes," Bismarck manager Billy Schmidt said. "You go up there and play the game."

Schmidt added, "The tournament was well-run and I vote for this place every year and they do a great job here, the facility is phenomenal and they're a good host-team."

Wrangham employs a slow and tricky knuckleball-style pitch that initially confused the Midgets and semifinal opponents Minot in BHS's 12-8 win, but eventually DHS got the bats on track and their timing was down like science the rest of the way. During a two-out rally in the fifth frame, DHS freshman second-baseman Madelynn Bren rapped a single to left and sophomore shortstop Myah Merry flared a double to right to put both runners in scoring position for leadoff-hitter and senior centerfielder Jenna Decker, who then roped a shot to deep center-field that bounced off Jones' glove and ran to the wall, allowing both Bren and Merry to score and tie the game at 2-apiece. Then, Jahner sat-back on a 2/2 pitch and clobbered a 2-run bomb over the left-field wall — in almost the exact place she placed one in the semifinal win over West Fargo's Packers last night — to also score Decker and break the game wide-open for the hosts and bring the Dickinson home-crowd to their collective feet.

"It represents so much more than a trophy for any of us, we really wanted to win that WDA (title) and State and break our curse," Decker said. "Going out on that is just the best feeling in the world, and I couldn't imagine doing it with another team; my teammates are my best friends, truly."

With a 4-2 lead, the Midgets kept up the pressure and scored 4 more runs in the sixth inning, with junior catcher Mackenna Medina reaching first on an error and sophomore pinch-runner Emily Sayler taking over for her on the basepaths. Sayler reached second shortly thereafter on a passed-ball amidst a Bismarck unraveling and scored on another error on the next at-bat that allowed sophomore first-baseman Kyndall Peterson to reach first. Freshman Heather Tibor played the role of courtesy-runner for Peterson and soon raced home through heads-up baserunning, tagging-up on a pop-out from Merry to score and make the advantage 6-2, then after Farnsworth's single and stolen-base put her at second, Bren walked and both scored on a double to deep-center-field by Decker to push another 2 runs across the plate and gave the hosts an 8-2 lead they carried through the stretch.

"Oh my goodness, what a great way to go out (for the seniors: Farnsworth, Morgan Koffler, Decker, and Jahner) and it's always about the kids and it's never about us coaches; we're there to serve them," Dickinson head coach Amanda Mickey said. "Six years with those kids is not long enough and I'm so excited for their futures and, man, I wish I could have them back."

Jahner has been a hero almost every minute of the 2024 season — along with being a standard-bearer in 2023 — and in the top of the seventh forced a groundout before fanning 1 of her 4 strikeouts in the game and created a pop-out behind the plate to Medina to close-out the title for Dickinson.

Jahner and Decker both ended up at 1-for-4 with 2 RBI each, while Bren scored twice on a 1-for-2 performance.

The Midgets also completed a pair of double-plays in the game with a Merry-Bren-Peterson/6-4-3 in the first inning to end the threat and a Sobolik catch-and-throw to Medina at home to shut down Bismarck's Jones in the fourth.

West Fargo piled up 4 runs in the second and fourth innings en route to the win in the tournament's third-place game, as senior hurler Aubrey Finn pitched a complete-game that featured 9 hits and 3 earned-runs, while walking 5 and striking out 7, with junior centerfielder Katelyn Kackman pacing the Packers on 3-of-4 hitting that included a triple, 1 run and 2 RBI, and right-field classmate Kendel Krenz had a solid day as well, on a 3-of-4 day at the plate with a run and an RBI. Senior first-baseman Grace Wehri went 2-for-3 with a run and shortstop Sydney Dye registered a triple and 2 RBI with a run in the Saturday showdown.

Minot managed only a single run in the first, fourth and final frames in the loss, as second-baseman Tayler Falcon went 2-for-3 with a run driven-in and junior right-fielder Sydnee Bartsch was the other multi-hitter at 2-of-4 with an RBI. According to the stat-sheet from the Western Dakota Association, junior righthander Raegen Terrel absorbed the loss for the Majettes in 3.1 innings of work, despite holding West Fargo to zero earned-runs while limiting the Packers to 2 hits and striking out 3.

In the run-rule-shortened fifth-place game, the Grand Forks Red River Roughriders raced past West Fargo Sheyenne in a 15-5 clinic, with standout sophomore pitcher Ella Speidel taking the win on 1.2 innings of play with 3 Ks while holding the Roughriders to only 2 hits and walking 1, while freshman Jocelyn Berg went most of the way at 4.2 innings with 3 earned-runs and walking 5 with 8 Ks.

GFRR racked-up 9 runs by the end of the second inning and never looked back, scoring 2 in the fourth, 1 in the fifth and completing the game with 3 more in the sixth to cut the afternoon short for both clubs, while out-hitting the competition, 15-4. All of the Mustangs' runs came late, with 2-apiece in the fourth and fifth and another in the top of the sixth.

Roughrider senior centerfielder Ella Weipert was 3-for-4 with 2 runs, 4 RBI and a double plus a homer, while her left-field counterpart, Brooklyn Soderberg, was 2-of-3 with 3 runs and Speidel helped her cause with a 2-for-5 day at the plate on a run, 2 doubles and 3 RBI. Junior third-baseman Taylor Kilgore also had a multi-hit afternoon for GFRR at 2-of-4 with a double, a run and 2 RBI, while sophomore backstop Ella Nelson was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

No Mustang athlete had a multi-hit day, but sophomore first-baseman Madison Aadland plated 2 RBIs with a double in a 1-for-3 effort.

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

and/or

https://www.wdasports.org/postseasons/spring-2024/softball

.