Dickinson High girls track & field team takes fourth in Glee Mayer meet

Apr. 23—MINOT — With 97 total points, the Dickinson High School Midgets' girls track and field team earned an overall fourth-place finish at the Glee Mayer Invitational at Duane Carlson Stadium on Monday, with the junior-varsity squad showing their potential at fifth place among the nine teams represented in the meet. Jazmin Barry again took home three blue-ribbons — in the 100m and 200m dashes and the long-jump — to pace the Midgets to another strong performance in Class A track and field.

Barry came in with times of 12.72 and 25.47 in the 100 and 200, respectively, while marking an 18'11" leap in the long-jump to take top-honors in all three. In the 100m dash, Barry was joined by teammates Jayden Atkins at sixth, who barely edged out Kamora Phillips, who was in at seventh in the race. The top-performer for the JV was A'myah Cunningham at fourth with a time of 14.22, with Reygan Stromman a split-second behind her at 14.25.

In the 200m dash, Barry saw Atkins also post team-points at sixth, while the top-showing for the JV came from Lexi Bradley with a 30.21.

Cecilia Homiston had a strong day with a third-place 1:02.96 in the 400m dash, and in the 800m run Leila Gregoire turned in a fourth-place 2:39.73. Meanwhile, Avery Mann was in second for the junior varsity with a time of 2:51.30 in the 800m run.

Dickinson JV runner Austyn Filipi posted a team-best 6:40.15 in the 1600m run and fellow JVer Claire Wood earned first in the 3200m with a time of 13:29.75.

The only hurdler of note was junior-varsity athlete Lily Zier in the 300m race, with a fifth-place time of 54.52.

DHS's relay team of Jersi Luchi, Zoey Duodu, Xeia Schneider and Elizabeth Karsky took fourth in the 4x100m race with a 53.21, while the JV team of Cunningham, Aspen Roadarmel, Phaden Schrum and Lexi Bradley turned in a blue-ribbon 54.24. Dickinson didn't trot-out a 4x200m relay team for varsity, but the JV team of Schrum, Strommen, Cunningham and Duodu earned top-honors with a 1:57.46 time.

The Midgets varsity took fourth in the 4x400m relay through the team of Jenna Nelson, Claire Rodakowski, Sadie Stevenson and Homiston at 4:22.64, while the 4x800m team of Laney Tolman, Arabella Privratsky, Abby Praus and Gregoire earned a bronze-ribbon with a time of 11:05.09.

In the field-events, Jecelyn Arends was third with a mark of 36'-even, while Aubryahna Hutzenbeler was the top JV performer with a 25'8" throw. In the discus, Evy Halverson finished outside the points with a 97'2" toss and Maddison Paulson was tops among the JV team with a 79' mark. Tandy Jensen had the best mark on the varsity team with a 81'3" javelin-throw and Rubi Valencia was best among the JV participants with a 65'6" performance, but both finished outside of points.

In the high-jump, Homiston leaped to 4'11" to take third and teammate Kendra King earned fourth-place points with a 4'11" as well, while Taya Rodakowski was fifth for the JV squad with a 4'2" jump. Aspen Roadarmel, meanwhile, earned a fourth-place showing with a 8'9" effort in the pole-vault and Stromann finished in second for the junior varsity with a 7'9" effort.

Victoria Whittlesey took home fourth for the JV in the long-jump at 14'5" and in the triple-jump, Kendra King was a blue-ribbon winner at 36'3" with JV teammate Olivia Seaks taking sixth with a mark of 30'-even.

Next-up for the DHS track & field teams will be a boys meet on Tuesday, April 23 at the BPS Boys Invite at Bismarck State College, with the Saturday, April 27 Dickinson Boys & Girls Invite awaiting this weekend.

