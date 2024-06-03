Dickinson High athletes win third-place tennis trophy at state finals

Jun. 3—DICKINSON — The team of Valeria Bradley and Shayna Klitzke took home third place at the North Dakota Class A State Tennis Tournament on Saturday, June 1, after winning in the first round over Grand Forks Central, 6-1, 6-4, and 7-5, 6-0 in the championship quarterfinals on Friday.

But the Midget standouts fell on Day 2 of the state tourney, 6-2, 7-5 to West Fargo Sheyenne before defeating Valley City in the third-place game, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Bradley was one of the nominees from the Western Dakota Association for senior athlete of the year after posting a 127-45 combined record for her career and a 33-8 career record in conference singles and a 26-7 record at #1 singles for the conference. Bradley also was a WDA state-qualifier in singles in 2019, 2021 and 2022 and was third in state doubles last year.

Bradley also finishes as the record-holder in individual wins for DHS at 53 for #1 singles — and 69 singles wins — and combined-wins at 127, and will be playing college tennis for the University of Mary, starting in 2025.

