Dickinson girls take second at home meet, boys finish fourth

Apr. 7—DICKINSON — A blustery Friday, April 5 home meet at the Biesiot Activities Center saw Dickinson High School's girls track team take second to Bismarck Legacy, 144-125 and the boys earn 74 points — good enough for fourth among nine teams — with a hard-won series of results given the inclement weather conditions. Richardton-Taylor also was among the area teams represented, and their girls and boys finished in ninth on both sides.

Among the results from the meet for local athletes were a fourth-place finish in the 100m dash by Braden Meschke and fifth for Blake Weller, at 11.04 and 11.25, seconds, respectively, while Jazmin Barry easily took first on the girls side with a 12.4 time and Jayden Atkins joined Kamora Phillips at the fourth and fifth spots to earn ribbons while Elizabeth Karsky took eighth to round out the field.

Barry also blew away the competition in a brilliant 200m finish on 26.06, with teammate Cecilia Homiston earning the silver-ribbon at 27.05 and Jayden Atkins taking fourth with a 27.98 mark, while in the boys event, Weller tipped Meschke for sixth-place at 23.04 and 23.08, respectively.

In the distance events, Alyssa Lehman earned team-points in the 800 at seventh with a 3:09.53 and Leila Gregoire came it at fourth in the 1600m run at 5:54.91, while Jaren Meek broke loose for third in the 800m run for the boys with a 2:22.36. Kaleb Binstock and Eli Ash also finished with points at sixth and seventh, respectively.

In the 300m hurdles, Richardton-Taylor's Juliet Redka was third with a time of 51.31 and DHS's Cole Skabo finished fourth in the 110m high-hurdles with a 16.32 — and fifth in the 300m with a time of 43.52 — while teammates Kaleb Pullins pulled down seventh and Dylan Glasser took eighth in the 110m hurdles.

Dickinson's girls took top-honors in the 4x100m relay with a 52.31, represented by the team of Atkins, Phillips, Karsky and Macy Moe, with the 4x200m relay team of Jersi Luchy, Karsky, Phaden Schrum and Claire Rodakowski earning second with a 1:54.91, while the 4x400m relay team of Aliyah Zastoupil, Jenna Nelson, Rodakowski and Homiston won the bronze-ribbon in the event at 4:28.84. DHS's 4x800m relay team of Laney Tolman, Abby Praus, Arabella Privatsky and Gregoire took the blue-ribbon with a 10:50.37.

For the boys relays, the Midgets' 4x100m team of Ethan Luna, Raji Jones, Zachary Nodland and Chris Easterday took fourth at 46.69 seconds and the 4x400m relay team that included Duncan Blauer, Blake Homiston, Thomas Freer and Dawson Zubke also was fourth in their event with a time of 3:46.72.

In the field events, DHS's Ethan Halverson took first in the shot at 49'1" and Richardton-Taylor's Kane Rivinious was sixth with a mark of 43'5", just in front of the Midgets' Dylan Smith in sixth at 43'3". For the girls, Dickinson's Jecelyn Arends was in third at 35'2" and Richardton-Taylor's Eastyn Gebhardt was in at fifth with a measurement of 34'1".

The discus-throw saw Evy Halverson toss a sixth-place 100'7" for DHS, while the Raiders' Evelyn Kuntz earned fifth in the javelin with a mark of 97'9". The Midget's boys team's Halverson won a bronze-ribbon in the discus with a mark of 136' and RTHS's Rivinius was in fifth with a 125'9" throw, while Dylan Smith was fourth in the javelin at 144'10" for Dickinson.

The Midgets' Luchi was first in the high-jump with a 4'11" leap and Barry was tops in the long-jump with a mark of 18'11", while Redka earned fifth in the long-jump and Rodakowski rounded out the field for DHS at 15'10". In the triple-jump, Kendra King held down top-honors for the Midgets at 36'8".

The remainder of the boys' field events saw Richardton-Taylor's Matthew Aune tie for sixth in the high-jump at 5'6" and Homiston take second in the pole-vault with a 14' measurement for Dickinson, while in the triple-jump Madox Tolman was in at fifth with a 39'8" mark and Meschke was close-behind with a sixth-place 39'3".

