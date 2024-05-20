Dickinson exorcises Demons in two-game sweep

May 19—BISMARCK — The Dickinson High School Midgets put an exclamation-point on the close of the 2024 Division A prep softball season with a doubleheader vanquishing of the Bismarck High Demons to extend their final record to 23-4 with the postseason afoot come Thursday, May 23 versus a team to be announced early this week.

As for Saturday, May 18, the Midgets came out of the gates firing on all cylinders and scored 11 runs in the first two innings of the opener en route to a run-rule 18-8 victory and dropped a 9-run bomb on Bismarck high in the fifth inning to close out the nightcap, 16-6 and end that game early as well. The two-game sweep also sends DHS to second place in the Western North Dakota standings with a 17-3 mark, behind Minot's 19-1 conference record and in front of Mandan's 14-6.

Senior righthander Ava Jahner had another solid start from the circle with a four-inning performance that featured only 1 earned-run and 6 Ks, while walking zero Bismarck batters, but also waved her magic wand in the form of an aluminum bat to the tune of 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple, 3 runs, and 2 RBI to help her own cause on the mound.

What's more is that senior outfielder Morgan Koffler blasted a pair of homers in a 2-for-3 effort that included 6 RBI and 3 runs with a game-high 8 total-bases, while Braelynn Farnsworth, eighth-grade phenom Gabby Sobolik and sophomore standout Kyndall Peterson also sent neon-yellow balls over the fence during the game.

Senior centerfielder Jenna Decker was a terror on the basepaths with a pair of steals in a 3-for-4 opener that included 4 runs and Farnsworth ripped a double in her 2-for-4 outing to go along with 2 runs and 3 RBI as the other Midget with a multi-hit game.

Dickinson High fell to a 2-0 deficit after one inning, but made up for lost time with 4 runs in the second frame to take the lead and then the seesaw tipped the other way as Bismarck High took the lead in the bottom of the third with a 4-run output that gave the home-team a 6-4 lead. But the Midgets were having none of that, scoring 3 runs in the top of the fourth to again change the complexion of the game before the 9-run throttling ensued in the top of fifth and removed all doubt.

Peterson helped her cause at the dish with a dinger in a 2-for-4 effort that included a run and 2 RBI while lasting three innings before giving way to Jahner in relief, and while the two combined for zero strikeouts they only surrendered 4 earned-runs and 2 walks on 8 hits over the five innings of work as Jahner took the win as a result of that 9-run, fifth-inning festival.

Sobolik sent her second homer of the series over the wall during the second-half of the twin-bill and Farnsworth joined her with a four-bagger of her own to go along with a double in a perfect, 3-for-3 outing with 3 runs and 2 RBI and a game-high 7 total-bases. Sobolik was 2-for-3 with a run and a pair of RBI, with Jahner registering another multi-hit contest, going 3-for-4 with a run and 2 RBI and Decker also was dominant with a double during her 3-for-4 nightcap with 2 runs and 3 RBI, while Koffler was the other Midget multi-hitter on 2-of-4 production with a run and an RBI.

