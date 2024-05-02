Dickinson earns second-place finish for boys, girls track teams at BAC home meet

May 2—DICKINSON — DHS's track and field team took second place on both the girls and boys sides at the Wednesday, May 1, 2024 home meet at the Biesiot Activities Center, with the ladies piling up 158 points to Minot's first-place total of 174.5 and the guys racking up 123 to the Magicians' huge, 289.5 output. In a positive sign for the future, the junior-varsity DHS squad took away 205 points to outpace MHS for first and the JV girls came away with second at 122.66.

Among the points-winners for the boys were Zachary Nodland and Kaleb Pullins finishing in second and fifth in the 100m dash at 11.49 and 11.70 seconds, respectively, with Tage Jensen taking down eighth and Elizabeth Karsky earning a blue-ribbon finish at 13.44 seconds for the girls and Xeia Schneider pulling in for the silver-ribbon at 13.55 and Zoey Duodu gathering eighth-place points for DHS.

Jersi Luchi ended up in fourth for the 200m dash in 27.65 seconds, with Pullins pulling-in at a sixth-place finish, while in the 400m dash Claire Rodakowski wound up with a second-place effort at 1:05.26 and Duncan Blauer was sixth and Dylan Glasser was eighth in the same event.

Dawson Zubke and Lucas Alexander finished third and fourth in the 800m run/dash at 2:12.94 and 2:14.23, respectively, and Abby Praus came in at a fourth-place 2:36.51, while in the 1600m run Laney Tolman was the top female varsity performer for DHS and Leila Gregoire took home the blue-ribbon in the 3200m run at 12:24.83.

The Midgets' team of Nodland, Tage Jensen, Easton Richter and Curtis Easterday earned second in the 4x100m relay at 45.31 seconds and Karsky teamed up with Luchi, Schneider and Aspen Roadarmel to take second as well in the event with a 52.04 effort, and in the 4x800m relay Kaleb Binstock, Lucas Alexander, Eli Ash and Dawson Zubke were second with a time of 9:17.2.

For the field-events, Dylan Smith turned in a mark of 45'2" in the shot-put for third place and Isaac Lowery took home sixth while Evy Halverson had a fourth-place performance with a 32'6" for fourth place with Schneider finishing in seventh.

In the discus, Ethan Halverson turned in an eighth-place finish and Evy Halverson was second with a 110'11" effort, while Dylan Smith took the blue-ribbon in the javelin at 161'1" and Faafetai Tautolo was in at second with a 150' mark, while on the girls side Tandy jensen turned in an 87-foot javelin measurement for second place with Allanah Davis in third with a 72'6" mark, Rubi Valencia at fourth and Evy Halverson in at fifth.

Blake Homiston won the pole-vault with a 13' leap and Aspen Roadarmel tied for first in the same event at 8'9" with Maycee Moe's 8'3" good enough for third and Lexi Bradley was in at fourth.

Cole Skabo took fifth in the long-jump and Tautolo was sixth and Madox Tolman took third in the triple-jump with a 39'1", while Whittlesey took second in the long-jump at 14'8" and Brynlee Carlson took third with a mark of 14'2" with Olivia Seaks was sixth, while in the girls triple-jump Rodakowski was at a third-place 33'9" measurement and Sierra Schilling was in at fourth with a 30'1" effort.

Top-performers for the junior varsity girls included: Victoria Whittlesey (4th), 100m dash — 14.07; Keira Paulson (3rd), 200m dash — (30.15); Abby Praus (4th), 800m run — (2:36.51); Kallan Collywood (1st), 1600m run — (6:18.23); Aubryahna Hutzenbeler (5th), shot-put — (27'4"); Maddison Paulson (9th), discus — (77'3"); Layla Tolman (3rd), javelin — (61'); Keira Paulson (2nd), high-jump — (4'3"); Whittlesey (2nd), long-jump — (14'8"); Brynlee Carlson (2nd), triple-jump — (31'6").

Top-performers for the boys JV included: Raji Jones (2nd), 100m dash — 11.79; Easton Richter (1st), 200m dash (24.28); Cameron Bowden (1st), 400m dash (55.89); Gabriel Ricks (1st) 800m run — (2:21.82); Ricks (1st), 1600m run — (5:05.72); Faafetai Tautolo (1st), shot-put — (37'9"); Kale Thompson (1st), discus — (109'9"); Tahj Zastoupil (3rd), javelin — (101'1"); Easton Blauer (1st), pole-vault — (11'6"); Landon Gelsinger (5th), long-jump — (17'10"); Gelsinger (1st), triple-jump — (36'8").

