Dickinson dominates Williston in 31-1 non-conference doubleheader

Apr. 15—DICKINSON — The Dickinson Midgets softball team showcased their offensive prowess, scoring an impressive 31 runs over 10 innings as they defended their home field at the Sanford Sport Complex against the Williston Coyotes. While the game was non-conference, it held significant importance for both teams as they assessed each other's strengths and weaknesses ahead of their conference match-up. Despite their dominant performance in the doubleheader, the Midgets remain committed to refining their game, emphasizing attention to detail and constant improvement.

Dickinson defeat Williston 10-0

The Midgets secured 10 runs unchallenged,with a combination of 10 hits and 8 walks over five innings. Leading the offensive charge was Morgan Koffler, who delivered a stellar performance at the plate with 2 doubles and a grand slam, driving in a total of 6 runners. Collectively, Dickinson recorded 4 doubles and 10 RBIs.

"It is really special to make an impact and I owe all of it to my team because they give me the confidence that I have," Koffler said. " They are my back bone and their support is relentless."

Their offensive momentum began early with 2 runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by Gabriella Sobolik single and Koffler's first double. Kyndall Peterson, who was driven home by Koffler, also hit a double to get on base.

Koffler would also cap off the third and fourth inning scoring. Her deep in the count grand slam in the third inning, preceded by Ava Jahner's sacrifice fly and a loaded bases walk, extended Dickinson's lead to 8-0. Koffler's final double further solidified the Midgets' advantage, pushing their lead to 10 runs and invoking the run-rule finish two innings lat

Ava Jahner held the circle for all five innings, striking out 7 batters, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks and two hit by pitches. She and the defense also left 7 of the Coyotes' runners on bases. On offense she had 2 runs, a hit and a RBI.

Dickinson defeat Williston 21-1

The Midgets displayed remarkable momentum in game 2, unleashing back-to-back 9-run innings and powering two home runs to secure a decisive 21-1 victory.

Dickinson's offensive onslaught included an impressive 16 hits, with Koffler and catcher Makenna Medina leading the charge with 3 hits each. Jenna Decker, Jahner, Braelynn Farnsworth, and Peterson also contributed multiple hits. Peterson, Koffler, and Medina proved to be clutch performers, each racking up 4 RBIs, while Decker and Jahner added a pair of RBIs to the tally.

"Our hitting was phenomenal," Koffler said. "Even when we were down in the count, we did not give up."

Williston managed to notch their lone run of the game in the top of the first inning courtesy of a single by Jaidyn Nass.

Despite starting with a "1,2,3 inning" Dickinson's offense ignited in the second inning by Farnsworth's powerful swing. With four team singles, a double from Merry, and Koffler's 2-run homer, the Midgets surged to a commanding 9-1 lead, with five runs scored after the second out.

The following inning saw three singles driving in runners, culminating in a 3-run double by Medina, who then crossed home plate on a passed ball.

In the fourth inning, Decker kicked off with a leadoff triple, inspiring her teammates to add 3 more runs, highlighted by Peterson's impressive 2-run home run to cap off the high-scoring affair.

On the mound, Regan McMahen and Madison Wegleitner shared pitching duties. McMahen pitched three solid innings, striking out 4 while allowing only 2 hits and a run. Wegleitner took over for the final two innings, delivering a strikeout and preventing any hits.

The Midgets' defense provided solid support, recording 7 flyouts and popouts. Decker showcased her defensive prowess with back-to-back flyouts to close out the fourth inning. The final inning was three up, three down, short stop Merry collecting two ground outs.