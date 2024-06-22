Dickinson dodges raindrops for opening round of 'Diamond Classic'

Jun. 21—DICKINSON — The inaugural 2024 Dickinson "Diamond Classic" is officially underway after a series of opening-round contests at Sanford Softball Complex on Friday, June 21, 2024. The tournament looks to be a fixture for Junior Olympic traveling softball teams for years to come, and the games saw a few significant results in what will be a weekend-long tournament that runs from June 21-23.

While Friday's games were all among the 10U age group, there will be matchups starting on Saturday, June 22 at 8 a.m. for the 10Us, 12Us, 14Us and 16/18Us — which are basically high-school-age athletes — with as many as seven games per day on Dickinson's three complexes: the SSC, North Complex and Gress Softball Complex. The event also provides an influx of economic benefits in the form of hotel-stays, restaurants, sporting-goods stores and other retail outlets, not-to-mention offering outreach for potential future residents and their families. There are as many as 1,500-1,800 people expected to be in Dickinson during the course of the Diamond Classic.

Among the scores from Friday-night's games were:

10U Gold —

~ Dakota Selects 10U 15, Dickinson Diamonds 10U Orange 4

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U Black 11, Queen City 4

10U Silver —

~ Dickinson Diamonds 10U White 3, Hazen 3

~ Beulah PRIDE 4, Williston Boom 0

For more information about the event and Dickinson Diamonds softball, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/.