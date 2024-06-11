Dickinson Diamonds recreational softball fully underway at Sanford Softball Complex

Jun. 11—DICKINSON — With recreational baseball, softball and soccer fields populated by burgeoning future star-athletes and their relatives, The Dickinson Press is going to try and cover youth and recreational sports — as much as time-allows — throughout the summer. On Monday, June 10, 2024, the Sanford Softball Complex and the Dickinson Mustang Baseball Complex were loaded with games — along with the soccer fields up the hill by the West River Community Center — and the Diamonds 8U games ended with ENG Orange defeating Pizza Ranch in a 6-0 shutout, ENG Pink winning over Logo Magic, 10-2, Sax Motors trumping Stevenson Funeral Home, 7-4 and Steffes stifling Coke, 3-1 during the 5:30 p.m. games.

In the 6:45 nightcaps, Stevenson Funeral Home blanked Sax, 7-0, Steffes won over Coke in a 10-0 shutout. ENG Pink won their second game of the night at 9-3 over Logo Magic and Pizza Hut wound up in a 0-0 tie with the Little Blue Hawks.

Tuesday's 10U games will feature Weatherford versus the Armstrong Group, Consolidated at Bravera Bank, Dakota Community Bank & Trust against Simnioniw Family Chiropractic and Medicine Shoppe facing off with Elk's Lodge 1137 with 7 p.m. games to follow.

For more information about the Dickinson Diamonds youth softball organization, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/

