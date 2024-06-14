Dickinson Diamonds recreational softball continues at Sanford Softball Complex

Jun. 14—DICKINSON — Recreational baseball, softball and soccer fields host games throughout each week, The Dickinson Press is out covering youth and recreational sports — as much as time-allows — throughout the summer, along with the older- and higher-level traveling teams from the local area. On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Sanford Softball Complex saw 10U wins for Weatherford over Armstrong Corp., 11-7, and a narrow, 10-9 victory for Consolidated over Bravera Bank. Elk's Lodge was toppled by Medicine Shoppe, 11-9 and Weatherford went on to dominate the Optimist Club, 14-2, with a 15-4 win for Consolidated in a rematch with Bravera Bank to close-out the night.

The upcoming, Monday, June 17 games will feature 8U teams Stevenson Funeral Home and the Little Blue Hawks, Sax Motors versus Steffes, Coke against ENG Pink at 5:30 p.m., followed by ENG Orange at Logo Magic, ENG Pink vs. Sax Motors and Stevenson Funeral home against Pizza Ranch at 6:45.

For more information about the Dickinson Diamonds youth softball organization, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinsondiamonds.org/

. If you have daily youth-league game scores, please send them to gparker@thedickinsonpress.com.