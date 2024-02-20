Dickinson Boys excel, claim third at State Championships

Feb. 19—FARGO — The Dickinson Midgets wrapped up their 2024 wrestling campaign with vigor, clinching the runner-up spot in the individual tournament and fourth place in the dual tournament. Wrestling from Feb. 16-17 at the state level, the Midgets showcased their resilience and skill, highlighting the robust wrestling culture in Dickinson.

Despite not being favorites to win, the Midgets aimed for victory, demonstrating their commitment on the mat. Trevor Conrad received recognition as the 2024 NDHSCA Class A Boys Division Coach of the Year for his leadership.

The Midgets secured second place by a slim margin over Sheyenne (151-150.5) in the team competition. In the individual tournament, they had four wrestlers competing in championship matches, with one emerging victorious.

Jack Glaser secured a notable victory in the 107 weight class championship bout against the No. 2 ranked Cade Nieuwsma, with a 5-3 result in sudden victory. Max Glaser followed closely, claiming fourth place in the same weight class.

Aidan Dahmas faced off against the No. 1 ranked Ben DeForest of Bismarck High (127) in a rematch from the West Region individual tournament. However, Dahmas fell short with a 4-0 decision defeat.

Ethan Halvorson claimed second place in the 285 weight class championship match, losing to Darion Bitz of Bismarck Century in a sudden victory.

Hugh Meyer fell to William Ward of Fargo North in the 189 weight class championship match, with an 8-1 decision victory for Ward.

Third-place matches included Wyatt Turner, Gage Glaser, and Colton King. Turner faced defeat in the 121 weight class third-place match. Gage Glaser secured third place with a pin against Braeden Halverson of Bismarck High. Colton King took third place with a 3-1 decision victory over Sheyenne's Stetson Gisselbeck.

In the dual tournament, the Midgets started strongly with a 51-18 victory over Fargo Davies, securing seven falls as a team.

However, they encountered difficulties in the semifinals against top-ranked Bismarck High, securing only two wins in the dual. Bismarck High emerged as champions after dominating all opponents, including a 39-18 victory over Sheyenne in the championship dual.

In the third-place dual against Williston, the Midgets fought hard but ultimately fell short with a score of 39-33. Noteworthy was Wyatt Kilgore's victory over Dickinson's Kelton Berg in the 215 weight class match.

The conclusion of the 2024 wrestling season for the Dickinson Midgets marks another chapter in their journey and sets the stage for the program's future. Despite facing tough competition, the Midgets' collective effort underscores a promising trajectory as they reflect on the lessons learned and experiences gained this season.