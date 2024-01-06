Dickinson’s 30 points, clutch bucket help Kansas hold off TCU in Big 12 opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Turnovers kept TCU alive and well in Allen Fieldhouse but a late basket from Hunter Dickinson helped the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks hold off the Horned Frogs with an 83-81 win.

Last season, TCU gave Kansas one of its worst home defeats in the Bill Self era with an 83-60 domination of the Jayhawks.

Kansas committed 18 turnovers while TCU swiped 16 steals and scored 22 points off of turnovers. Point guard Dajuan Harris had five turnovers, the first time in his 120-game KU career that Harris had five or more turnovers in a game.

Harris also recorded 10 points with eight assists and three rebounds.

The first half was a back-and-forth effort with several lead changes that saw Kansas only get a lead of up to six points and end with a 41-40 Kansas lead.

The trio of KJ Adams, Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar made up 40 of KU’s 41 first-half points.

Both teams also shot over 50% in the first half.

The second half was more of the same with TCU getting an early 49-45 lead and Kansas going on a 5-0 run to take the lead back.

With about six minutes to go, Dickinson scored back-to-back buckets and made a defensive stop in the paint in about a 30-second sequence to help give the Jayhwaks a 70-67 lead.

He ended the game leading the team with 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3FG) and 11 rebounds.

TCU took a 75-72 lead with less than four minutes to go but some clutch free throws helped the Jayhawks tie the game with 2:38 left in the game.

Free throws from both teams tied the game at 77 with 1:47 to play and a jumper from TCU’s Jameer Nelson Jr. (10 points). gave the Horned Frogs a 79-77 lead with 1:38 to go.

TCU guard Trevian Tennyson led the Horned-Frogs with 24 points, going 6-8 from three.

Adams dropped 18 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-8 from the floor. McCullar tallied 16 points (6 for 16 FG, 1 for 5 3FG) with five rebounds.

Former Jayhawk and TCU big man Ernest Udeh Jr. recorded two points and four rebounds as a starter.

An Udeh flagrant foul on Dickinson gave Dickinson two free throws that he made to tie the game at 79 with 58 seconds left.

The foul was called as TCU was dribbling up the court while Dickinson was while lying on the ground after being inadvertently hit in the face by Udeh.

The refs reviewed the play, deeming it a Flagrant I.

Back-to-back baskets for both teams led to an 81-all score that Dickinson broke with a layup in the paint with three seconds left to give KU the win.

Kansas improved to 13-1 with the win and hit the road on Wednesday to face UCF at 6 p.m.

