Dickie resigns as Well Society co-chair

Co-chair Douglas Dickie has announced he will step down from the Well Society board after finding himself in an "untenable" position.

In the wake the group's opposition to the potential investment from Wild Sheep Sports, Dickie says he "cannot align" with "much of the content" in the statement.

"I find my position of co-chair of the Well Society untenable and I announce my resignation from that position with immediate effect," he said.

"I also intimate my resignation from the Well Society board at the same time."