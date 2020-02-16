Dickey lifts UNC-Greensboro over Mercer 67-55

MACON, Ga. (AP) -- James Dickey recorded 15 points and 20 rebounds to carry UNC Greensboro to a 67-55 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Isaiah Miller had 15 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (21-6, 11-3 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Kyrin Galloway added 10 points.

Ethan Stair had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (13-14, 7-7). Jeff Gary added 14 points. Kamar Robertson had six rebounds.

Djordje Dimitrijevic, the Bears' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, had only 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 72-63 on Jan. 1. UNC Greensboro takes on Wofford at home on Wednesday. Mercer plays Samford at home on Wednesday.

---

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com