Dick Vitale's return to calling college basketball on ESPN delayed as voice needs more healing

SARASOTA - The voice of college basketball will remain muted a bit longer.

Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN college basketball announcer Dick VItale announced on Monday that he will have to delay the start of his 45th season calling games for the network. After completing treatment last month for vocal cord cancer, Vitale said he planned to return to the microphone for the Nov. 28 game between Kentucky and Miami.

Dick and Lorraine Vitale display the rock given to the Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN college basketball announcer by the staff of the Sarasota Memorial Radiation Oncology Center after the 84-year-old completed last month his 35th and final radiation treatment for vocal cord cancer.

But after consulting with his doctor, Dr. Steven Zeitels of Massachusetts General Hospital, over the weekend, it was determined that VItale's voice needs further healing. No specific date has been set for his return, and his throat will continue to be watched by his doctor.

"While I'm disappointed with the latest developments," Vitale said, "I remain hopeful. The cancer is gone, which is amazing news, yet the impact of the treatments has taken its toll on my voice and requires more healing. With the season started, I am jumping out of my shoes to be back in college basketball arenas, calling the game I love and being around so many great colleagues and fans.

"I have to listen to the medical experts, who have been so good to me, and with some more rest, I know I will be back for my 45th season (at ESPN).''

