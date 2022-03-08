Dick Vitale says no cancer found in latest scan: 'My March Madness starts with a W baby!'

Legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale made an incredible announcement on Tuesday afternoon, less than a week before the start of his beloved March Madness: his doctors saw no cancer on his latest PET scan.

OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing. I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby ! pic.twitter.com/HS2yI3wgpB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 8, 2022

Vitale, the voice and perhaps the very spirit of college basketball, has been off the mic for most of the season due to lymphoma, a diagnosis he revealed back in October. It was his second cancer diagnosis in three months, as he'd just been declared cancer-free after a bout with melanoma.

The 82-year-old Vitale went through six months of chemotherapy, but was able to call a few games this season. In November, he returned to ESPN for the first time since his diagnosis to call the Gonzaga-UCLA game at the Good Sam Empire Classic. He was so happy to be back in front of the microphone and doing what he loved, and he couldn't hold back the tears.

He also called the Baylor-Villanova game in December, and was overwhelmed by the support of the crowd.

.@DickieV was brought to tears hearing the Baylor-Villanova crowd cheer him on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HsZb4pQvx0 — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2021

Just a few weeks after the Baylor-Villanova game, Vitale announced that he needed to take a step back from broadcasting due to issues with his vocal cords.

It’s been an exhausting day : round trip to Boston . Very emotional learning I am shutdown from doing games for at least 8 weeks due to my vocal cords.Must get to bed as I have Chemotherapy treatments tomorrow morning. Need those fantastic 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 & ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANKS! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 30, 2021

A month later, Vitale announced that his break was expanding from eight weeks to the entire season. He was "heartbroken," but said it was the best course of action to make sure he could continue to call games in the future. He had successful surgery in February to treat carcinoma in situ, a severe form of dysplasia, on his vocal cords. According to Vitale, his doctor was "optimistic" that he could return to broadcasting during the 2022-23 season.

Now, less than a month after having successful surgery, Vitale was able to announce that his doctors found no cancer on his latest scan. His voice will be greatly missed during March Madness 2022, but the college basketball-loving world is collectively happier knowing that Dickie V. has hit another milestone in his recovery from cancer.