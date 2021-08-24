Dick Vermeil selected as Coach Finalist for 2022 Hall of Fame class

Former Rams coach Dick Vermeil will get his shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame after the coaching committed voted him as the Coach Finalist for the Class of 2022. A panel of nine members of the Hall of Fame’s selection committee voted on the candidates, whose careers ended at least five years ago.

Vermeil was selected out of the seven total candidates to be named the Coach Finalist for next year’s class.

“I am overwhelmed. I’m not sure I belong there,” Vermeil said in a statement, via the Hall of Fame’s website, before adding that the committee has his “deepest appreciation and gratitude.”

Vermeil spent three years with the Rams from 1997-1999. He led St. Louis to the playoffs just once in those three seasons and had a record of 22-26, but his greatest accomplishment as a coach came with the Rams.

Following a dominant 13-3 season in 1999 where they led the league in points and yards, earning the title of the Greatest Show on Turf, the Rams marched all the way to the Super Bowl and beat the Titans, 23-16. It was Vermeil’s second trip to the Super Bowl in his career, but his first time winning the Lombardi Trophy.

In total, he made the playoffs six times as an NFL head coach, four times with the Eagles, once with the Chiefs and once with the Rams. He retired with a career record of 120-109, with a 6-5 mark in the playoffs.

For Vermeil to be elected to the Hall of Fame, he must receive 80% voting support from the Selection Committee when votes are submitted early next year.