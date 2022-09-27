From Dick Vermeil to Andy Reid, where will Doug Pederson rank in ex-Eagles coach return?

Doug Pederson will return to Lincoln Financial Field with one distinction over the many other former Eagles head coaches who made their returns with new teams.

Pederson is the only one to coach the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory. He did that in his second season, in 2017. The Eagles went 46-39-1 under Pederson, reaching the playoffs in three straight seasons before cratering to a 4-11-1 record in 2020.

Pederson then spent a year away from football before becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach last winter. The Jaguars, who went 3-14 last season, are off to a 2-1 start under Pederson after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10 on Sunday.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are 3-0, coming off a 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders, behind a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who spent his rookie season under Pederson as Carson Wentz's backup until replacing Wentz for the final 4 1/2 games.

What kind of reception can Pederson expect Sunday afternoon at the Linc? If past history is any indication, he'll get a warm welcome − and maybe even a victory.

Here's a look at how past Eagles' head coaches, from Dick Vermeil to Andy Reid, have fared in either their return to Philadelphia or their first game against the Eagles:

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Eagles tenure: 140-102-1 from 1999-2012

Return: Sept. 19, 2013

Result: Chiefs 26, Eagles 16

Reid led the Eagles to five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl berth in his 14 seasons. With 140 wins, Reid is the Eagles' all-time winningest coach.

It was hardly a surprise when Reid received a loud standing ovation when he walked out onto the field before the game. It's also not a surprise that Reid had little reaction to that ovation, or a video montage of his Eagles career that ended with "Thank You Coach Reid."

The Eagles retired Donovan McNabb's No. 5 at halftime of that game. McNabb and Reid, of course, will always be linked as Reid and the Eagles made McNabb the No. 2 pick in the 1999 draft. That was not lost on McNabb, who said that night:

"His legacy is that he's a winning coach, a player's coach."

That's still true today as Reid is in his 10th season with the Chiefs. He's the only coach in NFL history with at least 100 wins for two different franchises.

Buddy Ryan, Arizona Cardinals

Randall Cunningham, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles talks with head coach Buddy Ryan during a light training session, Aug. 5, 1989, at London's Wembley Stadium where they will take on the Cleveland Browns for the 1989 American Bowl.

Eagles tenure: 43-38-1 from 1986-90

Return: November 6, 1994

Result: Eagles 17, Cardinals 7

Ryan led the Eagles to three playoff berths during his tenure, but never a playoff victory despite having a dominating defense. It took four seasons for Ryan to get his next chance, with the Cardinals.

Still, Ryan was beloved by the fans. A sign at Veterans Stadium proclaimed, "Buddy Rules!" upon his return.

He didn't rule on this day as Randall Cunningham threw touchdown passes of 47 and 50 yards to Fred Barnett. The Eagles defense, meanwhile, played like Ryan's units used to, sacking Cardinals quarterback Steve Beuerlein five times.

Ryan was unusually reserved after the game: "I got my (butt) kicked ... and it's not feeling too good," Ryan said.

Dick Vermeil, St. Louis Rams

Eagles tenure: 57-51 from 1976-82

Return: Dec. 3, 1998

Result: Eagles 17, Rams 14

It was a forgettable game in a forgettable season for both teams. The Eagles won 17-14 behind quarterback Koy Detmer's 61-yard TD pass to Irving Fryar. Both teams came out of the game with identically bad 3-10 records.

But the Veterans Stadium return was hardly forgettable for Vermeil, who was in his second season with the Rams after a 15-year coaching absence. Vermeil was always beloved by Eagles fans after leading the franchise to its first Super Bowl, back in 1980.

Vermeil stepped away two years later, citing burnout.

On this night, many of Vermeil's players from the Super Bowl team gathered in the end zone about 90 minutes before the game to salute Vermeil, who famously teared up. So did many of his players.

"This is really something. This is surreal," said Mike Quick, a star wide receiver for Vermeil.

After finishing 4-12 in 1998, Vermeil led St. Louis to a Super Bowl victory the very next season.

Rich Kotite, New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles coach Rich Kotite, right, talks with quarterback Randall Cunningham during the first quarter of playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 10, 1993, in Irving, Texas.

Eagles tenure: 37-29 from 1991-94

Rematch: Dec. 14, 1996

Result: Eagles 21, Jets 20

It was probably a good thing that Kotite faced his former team at the Meadowlands. Sure, Kotite had some success with the Eagles. He replaced Ryan in 1991 and led the Eagles to the playoffs in his first season. But it ended badly in Philly after a 7-2 start in 1994, when the Eagles lost the final seven games of the season.

And it got even worse with the Jets. When Kotite faced the Eagles, the Jets were finishing up a disgraceful 1-15 season. Still, the Eagles had to rally from a 20-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat their former coach.

"We played a good football team and I think we played them pretty damn tough," Kotite said.

But not tough enough.

Ray Rhodes, Green Bay Packers

Eagles head coach Ray Rhodes encourages his team from the sidelines during the second quarter of their game against the Phoenix Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 17, 1995. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 21-20 earning a home berth in the playoffs.

Eagles tenure: 29-34-1 from 1995-98

Return: None

Rhodes made the playoffs in each of his first two seasons with the Eagles before things went downhill. Rhodes got a new job with the Green Bay Packers the next season. It didn't last long. Rhodes was fired after an 8-8 season. The Packers and Eagles didn't play that season.

Rhodes did return to Philly several times as a defensive coordinator and defensive assistant through the 2012 season.

Marion Campbell, Atlanta Falcons

Eagles tenure: 17-29-1 from 1983-85

Return: Oct. 30, 1988

Result: Falcons 27, Eagles 24

Campbell had a tough act to follow as Vermeil's replacement, and it didn't go well. He had three straight losing seasons before getting fired. One season later, he began his second stint with Atlanta, and that didn't go well, either.

But Campbell had one shining moment in an otherwise forgettable 5-11 season in the Falcons' victory at the Vet. He beat the Eagles and Ryan, the man who replaced Campbell in 1986.

"It was a game we should've won, and we didn't," Ryan said dejectedly.

Chip Kelly, San Francisco 49ers

Eagles tenure: 26-21 from 2013-15

Return: None

Kelly, considered an offensive innovator at the University of Oregon, was fired with one game remaining in the 2015 season with a 6-9 record. This came after Kelly led the Eagles to two straight 10-6 seasons with his uptempo offense that was all the rage in college.

Kelly only coached one more season in the NFL, leading the 49ers to a 2-14 season in 2016. He was fired after the season and eventually went back to coaching in college at UCLA. He's 22-25 there.

