Dick’s Sporting Goods to extend some store hours on Friday, Saturday if Celtics win

Dick’s Sporting Goods says it will extend some store hours on Friday and Saturday if the Boston Celtics win the 2024 NBA Finals.

Pending a Celtics win, select DICK’S Sporting Goods stores will reopen immediately after the game and early the following morning to offer fans an assortment of Boston Celtics NBA Champions merchandise.

Fans can also get their Official Locker Room NBA Champions gear via the buy online, pickup in-store service.

Championship gear will be available online following the win and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup.

Designated locations will reopen immediately after the game and open early at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, pending a Boston Celtics win.

Stores in these communities will have late night and early open hours:

In Massachusetts: Boston, Millbury, Hanover, Saugus, Leominster, North Attleboro, Northborough, West Springfield, Natick, Dartmouth, Dedham, Medford, and Brockton;

In New Hampshire: Nashua; and in Rhode Island, Warwick.

Stores in the following communities will have late hours only: Plymouth and in Salem, New Hampshire and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

For more information, visit the company’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW