Dick Farrel Dies: Former Newsmax Anchor And South Florida Talk Show Host Was 65

Dick Farrel, a former fill-in anchor for Newsmax and a conservative talk show host in South Florida, has died. He was 65 and reportedly passed from compliations of Covid-19.

Farrel worked as a Newsmax fill-in host in 2018. Farrel, whose real name is Farrel Austin Levitt, also anchored for Newsmax after the radio station where he worked, WFLN, was sold in 2016, according to friend and station owner George Kalman, who wrote Farrel’s obituary.

Farrel’s partner, Kit Farley, wrote on Facebook, “He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed.”

His Facebook page has since been made private.

