Dick Butkus talks Huddle Up challenge, building a winning roster and Justin Fields

Bears great Dick Butkus needs no introduction. He’s one of the toughest guys to ever play in the NFL, and his impact on the game has extended beyond the playing field.

Butkus spent his entire career with the Bears from 1965-1973, where he established himself as one of the best to ever play linebacker. He’s a 5-time First-Team All-Pro, 8-time Pro Bowler, 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the 1960s and 1970s All-Decade Team and the list goes on.

We had a chance to catch up with the legendary linebacker during Super Bowl week about his work with the NFL Alumni Association’s “Huddle Up: Let’s Talk Obesity” campaign, as well as Justin Fields and how the Bears should be aiming to replicate what the Rams did.

Butkus talks Huddle Up: Let's Talk Obesity

Butkus has partnered with the NFL Alumni Association for the “Huddle Up: Let’s Talk Obesity” campaign, which aims to spread awareness and educate fans and former players about obesity and the impact it can have on health.

“What Huddle Up did is the NFL alumni got involved because 40 to 70 percent of NFL alumni are obese, which leads to some serious problems – diabetes, hospitalization, heart,” Butkus said. “…Two out of 10 people have serious health problems.”

Butkus took part in a challenge along with a handful of NFL alumni members to lose weight and get healthy. Butkus lost 47 pounds, which was easily the most among the participants. But losing the weight is just the beginning.

“Now, our deal is to maintain it,” Butkus said. “How do we maintain that? Because only 1 out of 10 people, after they lose weight and get to their desired weight, within one year they’re back up. Maintenance becomes the second step of this.”

Butkus stressed the importance of spreading the message, especially among younger athletes who aren’t necessarily thinking about obesity down the road.

“I think that’s an important deal getting it at a young age, especially as athletes, because what happens is they weight train, they get proper nutrition and everything else,” Butkus said. “But they also have to know when it’s all over, I can’t be eating this many calories and whatever to keep your weight down. Because, as most people know, what happens is it sneaks up on you. You gradually gain a little bit, a little bit, and all of a sudden you get to a point where you think it’s all will power, but it’s not all will power. You got genetics involved and everything else…If you understand yourself and your body, it should be easy to maintain it.”

Butkus believes Devin Hester belongs in the Hall of Fame

Butkus is one of 30 former Bears players that are inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the most among any franchise in the NFL. Butkus, an 8-time Pro Bowler, five-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“It was a stamp of approval, that I did what I tried to do,” Butkus said. “I tried to make a difference and tried to be the best player I could possibly be. I was fortunate enough to get in there.”

Former Bears return specialist Devin Hester was a finalist for the Hall of Fame this year. While he didn’t make it in his first year of eligibility, there’s no doubt that the greatest return specialist in NFL history will get in at some point.

Butkus is among those that was impressed by Hester, saying he “was something else.”

While there’s a debate about whether or not special teams players belong in the Hall of Fame, it’s hard to argue that the greatest to ever play their position deserves a spot.

“They got punters, they got kickers, I think this is the last one (kick returner) to be included for special teams,” Butkus said. “I’m sure he’ll get it.”

Butkus loving having fun and talking trash on Twitter

Butkus has delivered some pretty big hits during his time on the gridiron, and it’s a tradition he’s continued during his foray into the social media landscape.

Butkus has been an active member on Twitter for the last couple of months, which has created some pretty hilarious moments by the Hall of Famer. Safe to say, Butkus has enjoyed himself.

“My son Matt talked me into it,” Butkus said. “It makes me hip. It keeps me young. It all adds up. I want to stay around and have some fun – talking sports and some trash.”

Butkus believes Bears failed Justin Fields last year

There was plenty of hope and optimism when the Bears traded up to draft Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick last year. But Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace’s handling of Fields — be it through poor coaching or failure to address concerns on offense — ultimately resulted in their firings.

“I heard from somebody that with Justin Fields, there was really a lack of coaching job with that kid,” Butkus said. “From the first day of training camp to the last game. I don’t think he was coached very well. It got me thinking early on when he was playing, he’d come to the sideline and take off his helmet and put on a hat and sit there. You look at other games, (Aaron) Rodgers comes off the field or (Patrick) Mahomes comes off the field and there’s a coach there with a clipboard or an iPad and they’re going over things. I didn’t see that happening until the last three or four games. Where were they earlier on?”

Butkus believes “Fields is the right guy,” but it’s about getting him the help he needs up front — and from the coaching staff. Fields was sacked 36 times in his rookie season, which was the third-most in the NFL. Not to mention, Fields only played in 12 games.

“I think Fields is the right guy,” Butkus said. “Get some people in front of him. I made that prediction early on, I said this kid is going to get hurt because the line is so bad. They were letting him out there to hang dry. So we get some linemen and get some coaching.”

While the Bears brought in a defensive-minded head in Matt Eberflus, there’s optimism about new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who’s already promised to build the offense around Fields. It also helps that new general manager Ryan Poles said the offensive line will be a focal point this offseason.

Replicating the Rams model?

This season saw the Rams take an all-in approach to winning a Super Bowl championship — and it paid off. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI after sacrificing significant draft capital to sign big-name stars that helped Los Angeles win a championship.

“If they just look at what the Rams did of late… it might give you an indication you could possibly buy your team into the Super Bowl,” he said. “That’s what they did.”

While it’s not necessarily the ingredients to long-term success, it does check the box of bringing a championship home, at least for one year.

Butkus likes the Rams model where they went out and added impactful players that helped them win a championship. Perhaps it’s one the Bears could follow, as well.

“I don’t see why (the Bears) shouldn’t go out and get people,” Butkus said. “Just make sure they’re the right people.”

Chicago is coming off a 6-11 season that resulted in the firings of GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. There’s a new regime in place with GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, where there’s hope that the Bears can finally get on track.

“Hopefully the Bears can turn it around,” Butkus said. “I’m just wondering if three years is enough unless they entertain themselves in the free-agent market…You know how they are with dollar signs.”

