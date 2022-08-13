Dick Butkus congratulates Bears' coach Matt Eberflus on preseason win

Dick Butkus congratulates Matt Eberflus on preseason win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Bears came away with a win in their first preseason game of the year.

Technically, the Bears defeated the Chiefs. However, The Bears' first team defense looked helpless against the MVP quarterback. Patrick Mahomes strolled down the field on his first and only drive of the game for a touchdown, helping put up one of two quick touchdowns in the first half to go ahead of the Bears.

The Bears' first team offense looked stagnant against the Chiefs' starters too. The Bears' starters also stayed on the field longer than the Chiefs' defensive starters, which led them to put up 19 unanswered points on the board.

Despite the semantics, a win is a win in Bears' Hall of Famer, Dick Butkus' book.

Even though the Bears lost to the Chiefs first teams, the team was able to come away with some positives. Darnell Mooney and Tajae Sharpe each had highlight reel catches. Rookie Jack Sanborn came away with an impressive defensive effort, led by two takeaways (one fumble recovery, one interception).

But, if the Bears want to tack on some wins this season they're going to need some work. Their offensive line is a work in progress and their defense looked foolish against Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense.

Not sure how many wins the Bears are going to get when they actually count. Nevertheless, as Butkus puts it, "a W is a W."

