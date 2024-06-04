Dias scores in Portugal’s victory over Finland

Manchester City’s Ruben Dias was on the scoresheet as Portugal continued their EURO 2024 preparations with a 4-2 win over Finland.

Our colossal centre-back played the full 90 minutes and broke the deadlock for Roberto Martinez’s side when rising high at a corner to powerfully head home in the 17th minute.

Further goals from Diogo Jota and Bruno Fernandes extended their lead further before a Teemu Pukki brace pulled

Markku Kanerva's side back into contention.

However, Portugal restored their two-goal advantage through Fernandes to record a 12th win across their past 13 assignments in all competitions.

The 2016 European champions will face Croatia (8 June) and the Republic of Ireland (11 June) before beginning their EURO 2024 quest against Czech Republic on Tuesday 18 June.

Elsewhere, Manuel Akanji played the full 90 minutes as Switzerland recorded a 4-0 win over Estonia.

Manchester City’s versatile defender played centrally in a back three as Steven Zuber, Zeki Amdouni, Nico Elvedi's goals and Xherdan Shaqiri's retaken penalty secured the success.

Murat Yakin’s side started strongly and broke the deadlock inside the 20th minute when Zuber unleashed a powerful strike into the net from the edge of the box.

Andouni and Elvedi added the gloss to result before Shaqiri beat Matvei Igonen from the penalty spot at the second attempt.

Next up for Akanji's national is a friendly with Austria on Saturday 8 June which represents their last before starting their Euros campaign against Hungary on Saturday 15 June.