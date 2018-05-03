Diary of an NFL hopeful: From Worcester Warriors to the greatest franchise in NFL history

Christian Scotland-Williamson continues his exclusive Telegraph column after winning a place on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster - Andrew Crowley

How do I begin to describe the craziest week of my life? To think that I’ll be reporting to the Pittsburgh Steelers for off-season camp feels so surreal.

Five months ago, I was still playing rugby in the Premiership. I’ve gone from Worcester Warriors to the greatest franchise in NFL history. You couldn’t make it up.

Taking this risk hasn’t been easy. When I left rugby, plenty of people wondered what I was doing. Some said: ‘You’re putting a promising career on the line. Why would you leave it behind for something you don’t even know you’ll be good at?’

But the biggest thing I will take from this – if it ends tomorrow or if I win Super Bowls – is that the experience has revealed so much to me about myself. It will continue to reveal things about my true nature. I also think it has taken a lot of courage.

Sometimes you have to dare to be bold. If I hadn’t taken this opportunity, it would have eaten away at me later. I would have wondered ‘what if?’

Credit: BT Sport

I have never wanted to be that person.

One tackle on Wasps back-rower Alex Rieder has been the catalyst for this whole whirlwind journey that I am on. But I always say that luck is where determination meets opportunity. If there wasn’t anything supporting it, no hard work and no talent, nothing would have come of it.

My entire concept of time has been warped during this process. You try not to think of the 12-week camp as one block, but it flies by because your training days are so long. They come back-to-back-to-back. You feel spat out at the end of each week but the same cycle rolls on.

After two weeks at home, I flew back to IMG on April 15 to keep ticking over. I was still watching plenty of film and started some Filipino martial arts a few times a week. I’ve found that great for blocking, and trying to get a release on the line.

Then, last Friday, Jordan Mailata and I flew out to Texas for the NFL Draft. Thursday had been the first night, the big one. We didn’t go to that because we didn’t expect Jordan to be drafted in the first round, so we waited until the next day. You are still hearing the first 100 picks of 256, so it is still really high. In the way to Tampa airport was when you started to think about what was to come.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates winning the 2009 Super Bowl Credit: Reuters

We were picked up by a driver when we arrived in Dallas and taken to our hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in the centre of the city. Jordan’s agent and Nate Myles, a former rugby league player from Australia, had flown over, so we went for a pre-Draft meal. Naturally, being in Texas, we had one of the better steaks you can find from Town Hearth.

Back at the hotel, Jordan and I chilled out in his room. There were a few nerves, and I think I was more excited than he was to find out where he was going. The next day we were up at 6.30am. After breakfast we were in the car on the way to the stadium. Neither of us had slept much, but we were both so excited.

AT&T Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys play, is like nothing you would ever see in the UK. From the outside, it looks like a spaceship and parts of the inside feel like a nightclub. It’s pristine. The size and scale of NFL events, and what it must take logistically to pull them off, still amazes me.

Over three days of the Draft, they were expecting 90,000 people to pass through the stadium each day, people travelling far and wide just to hear a name read off a sheet.

AT&T Stadium on day one of the 2018 NFL Draft Credit: AP

That shows the passion that people feel for the NFL. None of the major sports in the UK use that draft system, so it is hard to appreciate the significance of the day. But fans place so much importance on the difference that a young prospect could make, so they place a lot of importance on Draft picks.

There were fans from all 32 franchises in the stadium, draped in their team’s colours and screaming at every pick their team had. At one point I saw a two-month-old baby being held up out of the crowd like Simba in the Lion King. The atmosphere was fascinating.

Jordan had an interview with the Good Morning Show on NFL Network, so after that we went to a holding area and set up shop for the whole day. I think we were at the stadium from 8.15am until about 6pm.

That time included a tour of the stadium, and we met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. We had a nice chat. He said he thought it would be difficult, but he also said how important it is to grow the game.

Then it was our long wait, from round four through to seven as each team went through their picks. With each round, the emotions built. I’ve never looked at someone’s phone as much as I looked at Jordan’s in that time, wondering whether it was on silent, hoping it had enough battery.

Jordan got a couple of calls during rounds five and six that were just social calls. Everyone rushed around the phone and it’d just be a friend – a false alarm. But when the actual call came from Philadelphia Eagles, it was overwhelming.

He is a foreign player, an offensive tackle without a background in the college game, and the Super Bowl champions traded up to get him. That shows they think he can achieve big things. After we shared a big, long hug, Jordan was whisked off for his stage walk. Eagles fans had rushed to the front of the stage, so he was embraced by them as he passed through. That was extra special.

After Jordan had two hours of interviews, we finally left at around 6pm. But then our car’s engine blew out on the way to the airport. We went from NFL Draft to the side of a motorway, and ended up getting a lift back to the hotel from a guy driving one of those party busses with strobe lights in the back. I guess nothing could have surprised us at the end of a historic, crazy 24 hours. We also met Shaquem Griffin the next day at Tampa Airport. Speaking to him just confirmed how down-to-earth he is.

The epic #NFLDraft day adventure of @jordan_mailata had one more twist in it after he got picked by the @Eaglespic.twitter.com/uOT5tZy3f8 — Henry Hodgson (@nflukhank) April 29, 2018

The rest of us would find out whether we would have a team on Tuesday. Thankfully, there was plenty to do so we weren’t watching the clock too much. Anyway, it was more likely that we’d have a positive outcome rather than falling out of the draft picks as Jordan could have done.

We met the camera crew that had been filming us throughout this journey – I think the next series of NFL Undiscovered is out in late June. I was still tired because the night before I had hardly slept. I knew I would be in the AFC North, but had no clue where exactly.

Jordan was actually next to me when my phone went off. The screen read ‘no number’ as the call came in, but it also showed that it was a Pittsburgh ID. I looked at Jordan in absolute shock. As I said way back last December, the first Super Bowl I watched was in 2009 – the Steelers beating the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa.

Since being in front of the television watching that game at my grandparents’ house in Dominica, I’d always said that I supported the Steelers. It felt like things had come full circle. I was in shock and disbelief, and almost forgot how to speak when I answered the phone call. It is so strange how things work out.

The connection wasn’t great, but I got the gist of what Omar Khan was telling me. He asked: ‘Are you happy to be a Steeler?’ I was lost for words. I hung up the phone, had another hug with Jordan – with roles reversed, this time – and was very emotional.

I FaceTimed my parents and told them the news. They both screamed. My dad was using the phone like a trombone because he was multi-tasking, looking for direct flights to Pittsburgh.

Then, after a quick interview with the camera crew, it was back to training. Obviously, concentrating had become pretty difficult. Things still haven’t sunk in. Of all the teams in the division, they are the one that I didn’t think would come in for me.

You could equate it to if Barcelona or Real Madrid called you and said: ‘We see potential in you, we value you. We want you to come and play with us for a year.’ It is on that scale. Pittsburgh have won six Super Bowls. They have Hall of Famers. The Rooney family have owned the franchise since its formation in 1933.

Through my tough times in rugby, the long injury lay-offs, I used to watch documentaries like America’s Game. The story of Pittsburgh’s Steel Curtain defence was one of the best. Now I have more swotting up to do.

You almost don’t think about something like this because it hasn’t felt like a realistic goal. I FaceTimed back to the London office, where Tigie Sankoh had been called by the Cleveland Browns and Chris Ezeala had been called by the Baltimore Ravens.

‘Along unfamiliar paths I will guide them.’ - Isaiah 42:16. I’m lost for words!

Time to go to work! #steelersnation#BlackandYellow ◼️�� pic.twitter.com/Ecfqk68u4y

— Christian Scotland-Williamson (@1CSW) May 1, 2018

It’s funny. Chris fancies himself as a bit of an oracle now, because he called that Jordan would go to the Eagles and he would go to the Ravens. He was buzzing. We were all jumping around like kids that had been given every Christmas present imaginable, except for Moritz Boehringer. He’s off to the Cincinnati Bengals but has so much experience of the NFL, so he was delighted but calmer.

Genuine pinch-yourself moments have cropped up at the pro day, at the Draft and now this week. You wonder how things arrived at this point. Then you remember how – hard work.

I had to show perseverance and resilience in my rugby career. I spent hours on a WattBike, hours on the field and doing video analysis, training while I was juggling a masters degree. All of that has prepared me for this.

I would have never been presented with an opportunity like this again, so I’ve had to do everything in my ability to make it pay off. If it doesn’t, and I’ve given it everything I have, so be it. But the satisfaction of going all-in will be priceless if it does.

I fly out to Pittsburgh next week for rookie mini-camp and organised team activities (OTAs), which start on May 10. Until then I’ll keep training. My foot is in the door. Now I have to make sure I stay there.