Diary of an NFL hopeful: 'I will never forget taking part in a regional combine. There is nothing like it in England'

Christian Scotland-Williamson has been writing an exclusive column during his training camp in the NFL's International Player Pathway - Andrew Crowley

It feels unbelievable that I'll be flying back to England on Saturday evening and I'll be home for Easter Sunday to spend it with the family.

This is the end of what has been called 'phase two'. Phase one was the initial vetting to get onto the programme, selecting us and making sure we're the right people for it. Phase two was this 11-week camp.

Phase three will be the next four or five weeks back in England. I have about 10 days off and then I'll get back to training in London with some of the NFL guys before I find out which team I'll be reporting to.

That will be after the NFL Draft, which is between April 26-28. Then we fly out to rookie mini-camp for OTAs - organised team activities - and it all starts to get real.

Since you last heard from me, we've had a chance to blow off steam with some activities. We went go-karting one afternoon. That sort of thing is so important to escape what some people call 'athlete prison' - the routine of waking up at the same time, working out at the same time and reviewing everything you do. Over the course of 11 weeks, that can be repetitive, although it's not as bad as that name suggests!

On March 24, he had our pro day, effectively the chance to show how far we'd come and how much we'd learned. In the grand scheme of our journey on the NFL International Pathway, it wasn't the be-all and end-all. But it was still an important stage - a Litmus test to see how we measured up in positional drills and everything.

College athletes in the NFL Draft have had four or five years of playing football in preparation for the combine, more when you count their high school careers. Our time at IMG was meant to prepare us for life as an NFL athlete and to compete when we get to camp. We were learning combine drills, but it was more about learning the game and becoming better football players.

In the week before the actual pro day, we tried to recreate all of the situations we'd actually face. So we woke up at 5am, had breakfast early and went out on the field to warm up. On a pro day, you might be expected to run your first 40m sprint at 7am. We went through all of the drills and even walked across to the gym to simulate heading over to another facility as we would for the bench press on a pro day.

Between Monday and Wednesday in practice, we went through our positional drills like 'the gauntlet' - where you are running between quarterbacks and catching the ball. As the week went on, the load decreased.

On Friday at about midday, we drove from IMG in Bradenton to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training facility where the pro day was to take place. We had a tour to make us comfortable and then headed back to the hotel where most of the other athletes were staying. That was where scouts could access us and interview us.

Once we got to the hotel and dropped our bags off, we had our measurements taken. That was one of the strangest and most surreal experiences of my life to date. We queued up outside an auditorium and stripped down to just lycra.

After having your name called, you would walk through onto a podium....and it's only then you see that the room is full of scouts, general managers and coaches. There were easily 100 people in the room.

You have your height and weight measured, the size of your hands and wingspan recorded. Then you finish up with some body shots taken by a photographer. After you've had your height taken, the measurement will be shouted out. You look out and see a sea of heads dropping in sync to write it down. It's the same with every measurement.

These people have seen so many athletes, over this drafting period and down the years. It's become second nature to them and the process is so efficient that it doesn't feel like real life.

From there, you head into a side room where teams are able to interview you to find out more about your story, where you have come from and what you think you would bring to the NFL. In my case, I was able to give them my reasons for changing codes.

That all lasted for an hour and we went for dinner afterwards. I then had a swim, went through a few stretches. It felt like the night before a big game, maybe the first one of a season or one you have pinpointed in the fixture list a few months in advance. It was the first time I'd had that feeling since leaving rugby, and it was great.

I went to bed early but was up again at 4.30am. Thankfully there were no butterflies or nerves. It was more sheer excitement. I felt ready to dominate, to showcase what I had.

For some reason, and it only started this season, I have started listening to Whitney Houston to chill me out on the morning of a match. So that was blasting out at 5am while I was getting ready and helped ease any apprehension.

After having breakfast we all travelled across to Tampa's immaculate indoor facility and started warming up from 7am. Half an hour later, we were running our first 40m sprint. Everything went by so quickly. It was the agility drills next and then to the broad jump and vertical jump.

It was the bench press after that, and a crowd of about 30 people were watching each drill. But you are locked in. They fade into the background.

From about 9am, we had positional drills from defensive backs through the offensive line. Tight ends and wide receivers were last at 12.30pm, so there was a lot of waiting around. It took me back to junior festival rugby when you lie down on the touchline with your mates between games.

The next day, Anthony Dablé was involved in the veterans' combine. We went over to support him and then had a celebratory meal together as a group because Jordan Mailata was flying back to Australia and it was going to be the last time we were all together until April in London.

The process of taking part in a regional combine will be something I will never forget, especially what that that entails in terms of mental and physical preparation. There is nothing like it in England.

Of everyone that took part in the regional combine, maybe a handful will make it to the next level. It's very rare to get a second chance. Making it to a training camp is one hurdle. The next one is making a practice squad of 93 and from there it only gets harder. You compete against veterans to get on a final roster.

The odds are heavily stacked against you. There are something like 70,000 NCAA college players. About 350 get invited to a combine. Only 256 get drafted by teams and only 1.6 per cent of college players make it to the NFL. When you don't take part in any of those processes, as we haven't, it is probably even harder. But it isn't impossible.

I can only judge myself on how close I get to reaching my full potential. Professional sport is a tale of sacrifice, struggle and peseverance. Lost summers spent away from family and friends and missed memories are all in pursuit of something extraordinary that you only have a finite amount of time to chase.

Everyone at IMG has been fantastic. Aden Durde and Will Bryce, who head up the NFL International Player Pathway, have brought everything together so well.

The making of us as players will come down to how we perform at training camp, how we show what we can bring to the organisation that we are sent to. I hope you can tune into that part of my journey as well.