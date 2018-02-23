Diary of an NFL hopeful: 'I've put on at least 10 pounds of lean muscle in five weeks'

Christian Scotland-Williamson is writing exclusive column during his 12-week training camp in the NFL's International Player Pathway - Andrew Crowley

Our Mondays go so fast. You wake up early and it feels like you blink and the day is over, because you go from one thing to the next.

Last week started in the classroom with some formation learning on blocking schemes and pass protection. Then, as we do four times each week, we worked on our combine movements.

These alternate between a linear day – focussing on starts and top-end speed – and longer sessions which take in movement patterns. The warm-up alone lasts half an hour and is one of the most intense things we do all week.

We have half an hour to take supplements and then we are straight over to the other side of the campus, a five or 10-minute cycle away, to lift in the main performance centre.

That lasts an hour, then you have an hour to get back for lunch on the East side of the campus. At 1pm, you are out for a field session, which is followed by 45 minutes of film with the positional coaches. At that point, you can breathe for a minute because a designated period of recovery is next.

I’ve been able to use the on-site hyperbaric oxygen chambers to try to get those one per cent gains, sitting in there for an hour or so three times every week – whenever I have a spare moment. It’s so rare to have access to equipment like that, so you can’t take that for granted.

Scotland-Williamson is hoping to emulate NFL tight ends like Zach Ertz Credit: USA TODAY Sports

There is hydrotherapy too, hot and cold contrast baths. I combine that with stretching and soft tissue work. It all adds up, and it’s all geared towards getting back on the field feeling fresh for the next day. You learn to develop rituals like those as a professional athlete. We are in the middle of a 12-week pre-season, a crash-course in learning the sport but also to perform at a pro day at the end of March.

Striving to improve yourself in those areas is taxing on the body, and field sessions are intense – especially in 29-degree heat. I left the Premiership season at the end of December as it was starting to get chilly. Now I’m sweating everything out running sprints and blocking 150-kilogram men for 90 minutes. It’s a bit different…not that I’m complaining.

Story Continues

Our conditioning coaches are Jay Butler and Shane Lanteigne. Coach Butler has 20 years of experience coaching at college level. He has been head strength and conditioning coach at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he’s overseen division one athletes looking to turn pro and he’s run NFL teams from the other side.

With him preparing us, I know I’ll be doing the same if not more than other players entering the draft at the same time as me. Jay and Shane both know how to get every last drop of energy out of you, so we find ourselves in dark places during their sessions knowing that we’ll reap the rewards in the next session and over the coming weeks.

They have a dry sense of humour. Coach Jay will shout “lightweight” or “easy weights” across the room. I can assure you there is nothing light or easy about what we are doing at the moment, but when he is screaming that at you when you are about to fail at a rep, you do think: “Hang on…is this light? Can I be that weak? I can lift this.”

Rugby Nerd promotion

Coach Jay also throws in gruelling finishers in his own way. He’ll nonchalantly tell you to “throw another plate on there” or hit another rep. Before you know it, you’re working to failure. Another combine test is the 225lb – 102kg – max rep bench press. We have had a taste of working towards that, with some horrific drop-sets. There is something unique about the American training culture in the weight room. There is always great energy about the sessions. Even strangers will encourage you, so it’s always loud.

In a rugby pre-season, you will try to address a number of areas – aerobic fitness, power endurance, speed, strength. It becomes quite hard to service all of those areas at the same time, especially when a long, attritional season is taking such a toll on your body. By the time you are six or seven games in, depending on how many collisions you’ve been through, you are nowhere near fresh on a Monday.

Rugby weights sessions would be split between upper body, lower body with an extra power session. Here, we lift on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and they are all full-body sessions which start with power drills, a box-jump to get something explosive into your legs for instance. Then you move onto a full-body session, so while there are fewer days devoted to weights, it feels like we are making serious gains.

I’ve just had my halfway body fat scan, which has shown that in the past five ways I have put on 13lbs while going up 0.4 per cent body fat. That means I’ve put on at least 10 pounds of lean muscle in five weeks, which is no easy feat. It is testament to the programme our coaches have put together, and the different demands of the sport. I don’t need to run the distances that I did over an 80-minute rugby match. I need hold mass and be explosive for 10 seconds, so American football allows my body shape to develop this way.

In one of our field sessions last week we were also given the chance to go one-on-one against defensive backs for the first time. Before that I’d been running routes without opposition. Being in a competitive situation like that was great, and I felt like I could use my rugby background instinctively to get leverage on my opposite man and make a few plays.

Those moments give you flashes of how you could contribute to a full scrimmage and eventually make it to the NFL, but that’s not to say it’s always easy. Some days you’ll drop the ball or won’t run the routes as precisely. I’ll have to manage emotions on this journey. Ultimately, my competitive nature and will to win will have a big say in my progress.

On Thursday we helped out with the IMG community programme, taking kids between the ages of eight and 14 through a few drills. When I was Worcester Warriors, we did them all the time, so they felt natural even though I’ve only been playing American football for five weeks. It’s just about giving nuggets of information and trying to bring out smiles on their faces. They actually knew some of the guys who had been at division one colleges – that makes you realise how big the sport is over here.

I loved coaching rugby as well. I did my qualifications through the RFU and coached a side just outside Birmingham, Old Halesonians, before I came out to Florida. It’s hard to describe the feeling of showing someone something that might light a fire – to pursue the sport or just to enjoy it, for one year or even one game more.

Paying back, and paying forward to the next generation, is something I will always look to do.