Diario AS: Three LaLiga clubs want Milan winger – how his destination will be decided

Luka Romero’s loan spell with Almeria has concluded and now the next step is being weighed up for his development, with three LaLiga sides reportedly interested.

Romero was loaned to Almeria in the January transfer window as he was not getting enough game time from Stefano Pioli, and the decision was made for him to stay in Europe rather than accepting an offer from Boca Juniors.

He scored three goals in total as they suffered relegation to the second division, with two of them coming via a memorable brace against Atletico Madrid, and it seems his performances have attracted some interest.

According to what is being reported by Diario AS in Spain, Las Palmas are currently in negotiations with Milan over the possibility of welcoming the Argentine on a season-long loan, but they face competition from Osasuna and Deportivo Alavés too.

The main obstacle in the negotiation is the winger’s salary, with Milan wanting the club he joins to pay of a good part of it. Las Palmas, for the moment, are willing to pay half. Everything will be decided in favour of the club that is able to take on the majority of Romero’s salary, as per the report.