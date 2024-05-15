Diana Taurasi's hot hand not enough as Mercury fall to Aces in season opener

Diana Taurasi lit up the arena with 3-point shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Phoenix Mercury fell in their season opener to the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, 89-80 on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Vegas.

Taurasi finished with 23 points to lead Phoenix, hitting 7 of 11 shots from behind the arc, helping keep Phoenix close before falling short.

The Aces were led by A’Ja Wilson’s 30 points and 13 rebounds, with Jackie Young adding 23 points and Kelsey Plum 19.

The Mercury were without center Brittney Griner, who is out indefinitely with a fractured toe.

Kahleah Copper, an All-Star acquired by Phoenix in the off-season from Chicago, scored 19 for the Mercury, while Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud added 14 each.

The Mercury next play Saturday at 7 p.m., in their home opener at Footprint Center, hosting the Atlanta Dream.

