Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird named cover athletes for NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

The launch of the latest edition of NBA 2K is an exciting moment for all basketball fans, and the newest version of the game might be the most exciting iteration yet. Last year the franchise featured its first female cover athlete, showcasing Candace Parker on the front of the game. This year, 2K is back with two WNBA superstars.

Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird will grace the cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition. Taurasi is the league’s all-time leading scorer, a three time champion, and a five-time Olympic gold medalist. Bird, meanwhile, is a four-time champ and a thirteen-time All-Star with five Olympic gold medals of her own. Taurasi and Bird join Michael Jordan and Devin Booker as cover athletes for NBA 2K23.

Along with elevating the profile of the women’s professional hoops in the US, NBA 2K announced it is partnering with the WNBA to make a $100,000 donation to Every Kid Sports, a group dedicated to lowering financial barriers of entry to youth sports. The donation is aimed at helping 550 young girls and women across the US in registering for neighborhood basketball programs.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” Taurasi said of the recognition. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

The WNBA Edition of NBA 2K23 includes special Bird and Taurasi bonus jerseys as part of the standard gameplay. Pre-orders of the game go live on July 7th, while the official release is set for early September.

List