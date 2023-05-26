Diana Taurasi scores 23, Mercury defeat Lynx for first win of season

It took three games for the Phoenix Mercury’s offense to show out, but it came pouring throughout Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Lynx.

After the offense waited to catch up to Brittney Griner’s strides, the Mercury (1-2) banded together for seamless ball movement in a 90-81 win.

Diana Taurasi took the spotlight with 23 points and 4-of-9 shooting from the 3. Taurasi’s output made her the oldest player in WNBA history to score 20 or more points.

“I just love to play and to compete. I love doing it with other people and any time I think about not playing, I get really sad. I’m going to keep playing,” Taurasi said. “The day I don’t have the energy to do the offseason, I’m definitely not going to do the real season because that’s where you win it.”

Sophie Cunningham is back

Sunday’s game showed a watered-down version of what Cunningham could do. Thankfully on Thursday, her ample rest allowed her to play without restrictions and it paid dividends for the Mercury.

Cunningham brought back her fearless play, grabbing defensive rebounds off misses from the Lynx, while drawing fouls from the Lynx.

She also flexed her shot that was missing in her first game back, draining two 3s in the first half.

Cunningham fouled out with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter after she scored 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting with five rebounds and three assists.

“There’s always that player that changes the dynamic of a team and for us, that’s Sophie,” Taurasi said. “The way she shoots the ball, she competes. Her energy out there, you just feel like the game changes when she’s in the game. To have her back just changes everything. Another shooter, another playmaker, another fouler.”

Raining 3s

The Mercury not only looked sharp from the 3, but were draining shots from the perimeter throughout the first half.

In the first half, the Mercury shot 11-for-17, marking the first time the team had hit that mark since Sep. 19, 2021, against the Las Vegas Aces. The Lynx tightened up its defense to slow down the Mercury’s ball movement and the team only made two on 11 attempts in the second half.

“We could’ve had a lot more in the second there and that’s the kind of space we’ve been planning to create and we hit those shots today,” head coach Vanessa Nygaard said.

There was finally a moment for Taurasi to take over the game and she showed the Lynx that she hadn’t lost a step to start the season.

Taurasi dished out two assists that helped her team continue its lead in the second quarter, while taking matters into her own hands with two 3s and a key defensive rebound that set up Sutton’s driving layup.

Sug Sutton is carrying the bench

With key injuries to Meg Gustafson and Shey Peddy forcing limits to the Mercury’s roster, depth is hard to come by.

And with several of the starters getting into foul trouble, it’s necessary for players like Sug Sutton to step up in an elevated role. Against a smaller lineup for the Lynx, Sutton played alongside Taurasi and Jefferson, creating more space.

Sutton’s six points in the first quarter stopped the Mercury from falling back into its pattern of giving away early leads from the last two games and pushed the team over.

She finished with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting with three assists.

