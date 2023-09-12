Diana Taurasi says she plans to return for a 20th season in WNBA next year

“We’ve got Diana and you don’t.”

That’s how Geno Auriemma explained the UConn women’s basketball team’s dominance 20 years ago, as the Huskies marched towards the second of what would become three straight national titles from 2002-04, led by the legendary Diana Taurasi in the backcourt.

Two decades later, the WNBA still has Taurasi, and the 41-year-old confirmed on Monday that won’t change next year, either.

Taurasi committed to returning to the Phoenix Mercury for a 20th season, according to multiple reports.

“I got another year of my contract, and I’m definitely going to fulfill that,” Taurasi told reporters in an exit interview on Monday, a day after the Mercury’s final game of the season.

The UConn legend signed a two-year deal to remain with the Mercury through 2024 back in February. Taurasi, who will turn 42 in June of next year, has spent her entire WNBA career in Phoenix. Earlier this season, she surpassed the 10,000 career-point scoring mark, the first player in league history to do so. She’s held the WNBA all-time scoring record since 2017.

Taurasi missed 14 games this season, including the final five of the season with a toe injury. Phoenix finished 9-31, last in the league standings and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Also on Monday, Taurasi’s teammate Brittney Griner committed to returning to the Mercury. The 33-year-old returned to the court this season after being detained in Russia for 10 months following her arrest at an airport on drug-related charges. Griner is an unrestricted free agent but said she doesn’t plan on playing anywhere but Phoenix.

“Phoenix is home. Me and my wife literally just got a place. This is it,” Griner told reporters.

“It’s not good being at the end of the standings,” Griner said. “But it’s better than where I was a year ago.”

The WNBA playoffs start Wednesday. Here’s a look at the four first-round series