Diana Taurasi returns to Mercury for 19th season on multi-year contract

Diana Taurasi is heading back to the Phoenix Mercury for her 19th season on a multi year deal, the team announced Saturday.

The three-time WNBA champion averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds last season.

"Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform, and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year," Mercury GM Jim Pitman said in a statement.

The star made it clear before last season she would be playing for "a while longer." She added that when she's ready to call it a career, we'll know.

“I’ll let you guys know when I’m done because you’re not gonna see me anymore,” Taurasi said on Wednesday, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “When I’m done playing, I’m just going to stop playing. I’m not going to ease my way out.

Now 40 years old, Taurasi was No. 1 overall pick in 2004 out of UConn. She has earned the most All-WNBA First Team selections in WNBA history (10).

Part of signing with the Mercury again means that Taurasi will reunite with her longtime teammate and friend Brittney Griner, who was freed after spending 10 months in a Russian prison last year. Griner has vowed to return to play again in 2023.

