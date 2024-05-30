Diana Taurasi puts Caitlin Clark on notice with 500th career steal

Diana Taurasi has picked up her 500th career steal, putting Caitlin Clark on notice that she’s going to have to deal with the White Mamba for a long, long, looooooooong time.

Taurasi, in her 20th season with the Phoenix Mercury, is so competitive she’d snatch a seat from a fifth-grader to win a game of musical chairs.

DT’s steal puts her just 574 swipes away from all-time WNBA leader Tamika Catchings, the greatest player in Indiana Fever history.

Taurasi is the WNBA’s all-time leader in points with more than 10,000. (Catchings is third at 7,488, which is about six seasons behind DT.) She’s also the all-time leader in 3-pointers, field goals and free throws made.

She’s second in games and minutes behind Sue Bird, and DT isn’t too far from flying by her bestie.

There’s no way Taurasi isn’t coming up with a strategy to play until she’s eligible to collect Social Security. (Assuming there’s still such a thing as Social Security by then).

The star of “Space Jam 2” is sure to pick up the pace in catching Catchings for the all-time steals mark now that Clark is in the league.

Clark has turnover Fever, averaging 5.5 “whoops, my bads” per night, including 10 in her first game as a pro. There’s probably not much coincidence that Indiana has only one win this season.

For context, Taurasi has had one double-digit turnover game in 20 years. (She had 11 in a 15-point win over the Liberty in 2010). DT never has averaged more than 3.6 turnovers per game, and she’s only averaged three or more five times in her career.

Anyone guarding Clark, bar none, has a chance to set a career-high for steals. And DT is scheduled to meet Clark three times this season, starting June 30 at Footprint Center. So, that’s maybe 30 steals, amirite?

In Clark’s defense, Taurasi also is the WNBA’s all-time leader in turnovers. That’ll give the rookie a chance for some get-back cookies.

And don’t forget, Clark is just getting started. At her current pace, she’ll catch Taurasi’s 1,460 turnovers before the next freshman class graduates. (OK, OK, it’ll actually take Clark closer to six or seven years, but you get the point.)

DT said “reality is coming” for the most highly touted first-year player in WNBA history.

And if Taurasi wants to catch Catchings, the greatest player in Fever history, Clark will have to deal with that reality for the next 20 years.

