The Conversation

Trees like these near Traverse City, Michigan, remove carbon dioxide from the air and lock it away. Owen Weber/www.owenweberlive.com via Getty Images“Plant a tree” seems to be the go-to answer to climate change concerns these days. Booking a rental car online recently, I was asked to check a box to plant a tree to offset my car’s anticipated carbon dioxide emissions. In 2020, the governor of my state, Indiana, launched an initiative to plant a million of them within five years, and the state is