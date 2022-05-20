Diana Taurasi with an And One vs. Dallas Wings

Field Level Media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies are willing to spend whatever necessary to keep their core together, including signing All-Star guard Ja Morant to a contract extension this offseason. Zach Kleiman, the Grizzlies' general manager and vice president of basketball operations, made that very clear Sunday. Memphis finished with the second-best record in the NBA and its highest playoff seeding at No. 2 in the Western Conference.