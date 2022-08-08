Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Fever.

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain.

Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season.

To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner to a hardship contract. Turner previously played three seasons with the franchise (2017-2019). Earlier this season, she signed hardship contracts with both the Minnesota Lynx (four games) and Atlanta Dream (two games).

The Phoenix Mercury (14-19) are currently eighth in the WNBA standings and are one of six teams in contention for three remaining playoff berths. The Mercury have three regular season games left, including a pivotal contest against the No. 10 Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

