Diana Taurasi on what it means to have Brittney Griner back
Diana Taurasi showed gratitude in her postgame news conference on having Brittney Griner back with the Phoenix Mercury.
“It’s a story everywhere we go. So this year it’ll be a story of joy, a story of happiness, a story of welcome back. That positive energy will probably help our team and be less of a distraction,” Nygaard said.
The WNBA season will be split across 12 channels and streaming platforms this year, but with this guide, watching every game should be a slam dunk.
Griner is home, safe, playing basketball again. Smiling, signing autographs, hanging with the next generation of WNBA fans. There was a real chance this day never came.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.
The WNBA is unique among major basketball leagues with its May-September schedule.
