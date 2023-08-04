Diana Taurasi makes history, becoming first WNBA player to score 10,000 career points

Yahoo Sports WNBA reporter Cassandra Negley explores the legacy of Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi, who became the first player in WNBA history to record 10,000 career points.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

- Diana Taurasi is already in a class of her own. She's been there for half a decade, the WNBA's greatest of all time as voted by fans in the league's 25th anniversary season. Taurasi has held the league's all-time career points record since 2017.

- Taurasi for the record!

- She keeps pushing it higher and higher and a little higher more. She wants the number to be as large as it can be to set it apart a little longer when the youth come to break it. Now it stands at 10,000 points, a milestone number for a milestone player of 19 seasons and counting, all spent with the Phoenix Mercury.

Her 10,000 points is a nice, round number and more than 2,500 more than Tina Thompson in second place. The only other active player close to Taurasi is Candace Parker. She's led the league in total points twice, first in 2006 and again in 2008. They're the two highest single-season totals in WNBA history.

In 2006, she averaged a record 25.29 points per game. It hasn't been in serious jeopardy until now, with Jewell Loyd averaging 25.7. It was during that 2006 season she scored 41 on the Houston Comets. A month later, she dropped 47 on them in a triple-overtime win.

- Are you kidding me? Diana Taurasi!

- It's the fourth most points scored by a player in a game in league history. From 2008 through 2011, Taurasi led the league in points per game every year. She scored 44 in another three-overtime thriller against good friend Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm. She scored 39 on the San Antonio Silver Stars that same season. It's 4 of the top 30 single-game totals in league history.

Championships, not only point totals, is how we judge greatness. And Taurasi has those too. She won it all in 2007, in 2009, and in 2014. She's one of the few perimeter players to win WNBA MVP, bringing it home in 2009. She averaged 20.4 points per game on a career-best 40.7% clip from 3-point range.

The countdown to 10,000 has been on all season. And that nice, five-digit number is finally here. Diana Taurasi keeps putting herself in rarefied air. She hopes to complete her two-year contract that runs through 2024. How many more points will she score? Where will it be when she ends her career? How high can she climb her all-time mark? Knowing Diana, as far as she desires.

[AUDIO LOGO]