Diana Taurasi, Kahleah Copper limited to single digits in Mercury's loss at Connecticut

The Phoenix Mercury got off to a rough start on its three-game road trip as none of the starting five scored in double figures.

The Mercury posted its worst scoring output in a 70-47 loss against the undefeated Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Uncasville, CT. The 6-0 start marks the best start in Sun franchise history.

Kahleah Copper, who averaged over 29 points per game, scored seven points, while Diana Taurasi had six.

Natasha Cloud led the Mercury with nine points as the team struggled with shooting. The Mercury made just 15 field goals on 63 attempts, shooting 23.8%. The perimeter game, which has been strong in the last five games, suffered as the Mercury made just one of 27 attempts from 3-point range. The Sun shot 27-for-77 (35.1%) from the floor.

Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts calls to his team during a game against the Mystics at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Turnovers became a big issue for the Mercury as they finished with 20.

Sophie Cunningham earned her first start of the season in place of injured wing Becca Allen, who suffered a concussion in Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Wings. The Mercury's bench had to play without guard Sug Sutton, who was out with a right ankle injury.

The Mercury (3-3) had its only lead with a 6-2 start from two made layups from Taurasi. But then the Sun took advantage of the Mercury’s seven turnovers in the first quarter and led 15-13. Taurasi was unable to find that scoring touch and went 0-for-9 after the first quarter.

The Mercury couldn’t find momentum in the second half and went 3-for-15 in the third quarter, while the Sun pulled away with an 18-point lead.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Mercury as they head to New York to face the Liberty on Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT.

