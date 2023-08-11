Diana Taurasi hits from way downtown

For more than a half-decade, Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Now, the Phoenix Mercury guard has pushed the mark to a milestone number.
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
The Texans' future will be led by their new coach, QB and pass rusher.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
Anthony Joshua once was the unified heavyweight champion. He's now trying to rebuild a once-spectacular career and has turned to legendary trainer Derrick James to help him.
Arguably “the most unappreciated great player of his generation” will get his due Saturday after a glorious NBA and international career.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her nominations for the top players at each position she expects to shock the world in 2023.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
In a span of several months in 2007, Parker released a hip-hop album, captured a Finals MVP award and married Eva Longoria, the star of that year's top-rated television drama, "Desperate Housewives."
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.