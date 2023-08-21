Diana Taurasi with the great assist!

For more than a half-decade, Diana Taurasi has been the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. Now, the Phoenix Mercury guard has pushed the mark to a milestone number.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
Tampa Bay knew what was coming when Tom Brady moved on.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.
C.J. Stroud bounced back pretty well from a rough start.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
No matter the outcome of Sunday's World Cup Final, the winner will be making history for women's soccer.
The Jaguars were playing very well by the end of last season.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!