Diana Taurasi Is Down for One More Party

Diana Taurasi has never met a record she couldn’t break. On her way to becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time, she shattered the WNBA records for points, three pointers, and All-WNBA selections. She’s also got two Finals MVP awards, three WNBA rings—plus a college three peat at UConn—and five gold medals. This summer, she will set another record, becoming the first basketball player ever to participate in six Olympic games.

But what fans at home didn’t know was that the whole time Taurasi was conquering her sport, she was dealing with moderate-to-severe eczema. Now, in her 21st year in the WNBA, she’s speaking about it publicly for the first time. Along with pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and Regeneron, the 42-year-old Taurasi is helping raise awareness of a skin condition that one of every ten people live with in some form. These days, the Phoenix Mercury legend is no longer feeling the heavy burden of skin troubles. “It’s really simple: I just have clearer skin [now] and I’m comfortable again,” Taurasi told GQ. “There’s nothing like that, especially when you live in Phoenix and the weather can directly affect the way your skin feels.”

Taurasi—whose first WNBA game came in 2004, the same year several of this year’s draftees were born—was also happy to share her thoughts on the league’s evolution, feeling slightly out of touch with her peers, and partying pre-smartphone.

Can you walk us through your experience with eczema? Why did you feel like now was the right time to talk about it publicly?

Eczema is something that I’ve had to live with for quite some time now. I really noticed it when I got to college. There’s nothing worse than having that red, itchy skin, especially when you’re playing basketball and you’re in a jersey the whole time. It was always on my mind.

That’s a good point. Everything is out in the open when you’re wearing a basketball jersey.

I think I was one of the first WNBA players to wear arm sleeves. It was illegal. I think it was the 2009 Finals, my arms were irritated and I wore the sleeves.

The WNBA didn’t allow sleeves at the time?

No, I think I got fined during the whole WNBA Finals. That’s my career in a nutshell.

WNBA Finals Game 4: Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever Andy Lyons/Getty Images

So, you were hiding the eczema when you were playing basketball. Were you hiding it from friends and family in your day-to-day life?

People around me obviously knew because I would complain about it all the time. I was clearly so uncomfortable. Things like going to the pool or just going outside, I always had to check the weather. My most vivid memory—and I know this might sound very simple—but everyone would get out of the pool and just hang out. The minute I got out of the pool, I’d have to worry about my skin. Little things like that would affect my everyday life.

It was exhausting. It was just not how I should have been living my life. I should be able to do normal things without having to worry about eczema. I met with my dermatologist to talk about the risks and rewards, and Dupixent has given me so much relief. Skin is something you take for granted.

How long did it take you to actually seek treatment?

You always think it’s just going to go away. I got into my twenties and I was still trying all the lotions, the steroid creams, and it didn’t really give me the relief I needed. It’s been a long journey. There’s millions of people who go through the same thing. To share your story and know that there’s other people going through the same thing is pretty powerful. [I do] an on-site injection every two weeks. With any injection, there’s risk. But if you’re well-informed, it’s pretty cool.

You mentioned steroid creams. Were you worried about those setting off WNBA drug tests?

I mean, there’s so many things when it comes to that stuff, right? With steroid creams, it was just annoying that I had to do it every time I went to bed, something I had to think about all the time.

As you’ve gotten older, are there other ways you’ve changed up your wellness routine?

I’ve been plant-based for eight years now. I let the food be the medicine, as the saying goes. There’s so many supplements now. I think every person has to make their own choice about how they go about it. For me, the thing that was affecting me was the actual food I ate. Once you take a deep dive into all that stuff, you realize that the only way to actually get proper nutrients is to eat whole foods. My wife’s parents both died of cancer, so it’s something that hits close to home. We wanted to make sure we took every precaution to be as healthy as we could. One of the things you can control is what you eat. We entered the vegan lifestyle, and our kids are vegan. It’s been pretty cool to discover different types of food and how to eat differently.

As an athlete, I felt the impact quickly. I’ve adapted, obviously. When you are 42 years old playing against 25-year-olds, you do things a little differently. I’ve changed pretty much my whole outlook on the way I approach basketball. I think it’s a big part of why I’m still playing.

How hard was the transition to veganism for you?

It was hard, especially coming from an Italian-Argentinian background. I still go home and my dad is like, Piece of chicken? Dad, I’ve been vegan for eight years! He doesn’t quite understand it yet. But when you have a purpose for doing things, you look at the positives more than, Oh, I can’t have a charcuterie board anymore.

As someone who’s been an active WNBA player for a majority of the league’s existence, what do you think it is about this moment that makes it feel different from previous ones where the W was getting a lot of attention?

It’s an intersection of so many things. Women’s basketball—and women’s sports—are at the forefront. But social media has a way of making any little thing feel like the most important thing in the world. We’ve benefited from that. It’s given the WNBA a huge scope—our league, our history, our talent. Going forward with this young class, they’re an amazing group. The way they’ve handled this, navigating NIL [name, image, and likeness] before you even play a WNBA game, will set the precedent for the next generation.

I think NIL has definitely made college athletes have to grow up a little faster.

Yeah, I kind of feel bad for them. They don’t sleep because they’re doing business meetings. We didn’t sleep because we actually hung out and partied.

That’s well-documented for you. Nobody is doubting Diana Taurasi's party credentials.

Those experiences are worth more than any dollar amount.

If you were a rookie now, knowing that everyone has a camera in their pocket, would you be more hesitant to go out and party?

Oh, absolutely. It’s changed the whole dynamic of going out and being social, or really living a normal life in a lot of ways. That wasn’t the case 20 years ago. You’d get the same attention, but no one was taking a picture of you and posting it a second later. You could actually enjoy the night and enjoy your memories. The night would kind of just die with the night and whatever story you made up. There was always a kid walking around with a disposable camera at UConn. That kid used to get beat up all the time.

UConn's Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, 2002 NCAA Finals Bill Frakes/Getty Images

When you came into the league, did you feel like you were—maybe not getting bullied—but guarded extra physically, the way Caitlin Clark is right now?

That’s the ultimate sign of respect! When you come into the league and everyone’s eyes are on you—and you’re getting the best defender every game, double teamed on every pick and roll, face guarded, top lined—that’s respect from the other team. It’s like anything. It’s the next level, and it takes time. When you go back and look at all the greats, it takes time to get used to all of it. It’s a different type of sensory [experience]. It’s a different speed. If you’re great at what you do, you will adjust and evolve. Everything will fall back into place. That’s the evolution of one’s career, really.

How long did it take you to feel comfortable?

Man, I still don’t feel comfortable. If you’re feeling comfortable? Nah, that’s not it.

Even as you start winning championships and people are calling you the GOAT?

I missed a layup and an open three last night.

You remember the misses more than the makes?

For sure. I’m a self-deprecator. I’m Nirvana and Stone Temple Pilots, you know?

Well, speaking of self-deprecation, you are the oldest player in the league. What are some moments you’ve had recently that have made you feel old?

I’m in the locker room and some of the younger kids’ parents are the same age that I am. I had a moment at the last USA Basketball training camp where we had a lunch, I looked around, and I was sitting with all the coaches. Damn, I’m old! I’m hanging with the coaches? And I played with most of them! If you’re the oldest one, you’re almost a rookie in a lot of ways, just on the other end of the spectrum. People are talking about stuff—music, the culture, what’s going on on TikTok and Instagram—and I’m like, What happened? It’s like when you’re a 90-year-old and one of your best friends died in World War II. That’s kind of me right now.

You’re heading to your sixth Olympics this summer. Apart from this (likely) being your final one, what do you think will be special about Paris?

You try to treat each one like your first. You just have to. The genuine honor of putting that jersey on is such an amazing feeling. My favorite moment is the opening ceremony when you’re in the tunnel with the whole American delegation.

Paris in the summer: also not a bad spot for nightlife.

I’ll leave that to the kids. My whole family is coming. My nightlife is going to be watching Moana.

Originally Appeared on GQ

