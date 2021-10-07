Diana Taurasi with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10/06/2021
ESPN suspended Sage Steele following her statements on a podcast, during which she called the company's vaccine mandate "sick" and commented on former President Barack Obama's father.
Paige Spiranac made a hole-in-one on Monday and not only had a handful of witnesses, but one was Gary Player.
Reports say the Jacksonville Jaguars coach has lost credibility and his team may be exploring ways to end his contract.
Red Sox utility man Kik Hernandez gave some advice for the Yankees, who fell in Tuesday's Wild Card game after choosing Boston as an opponent in a potential four-way tie scenario.
This 6-2 loss to Boston in the American League Wild Card game will cast a long shadow all winter, and elevate the frustration around this Yankees franchise to a roar.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were prevented from a face-off as insults and expletives filled the air at an ill-tempered final press conference on Wednesday for their heavyweight world title fight.
Triple-A Toledo manager Tom Prince will not return to the Mud Hens in 2022, despite leading the team to a first-place finish in the Midwest Division.
Trevor Bauer vowed last month not to be a distraction; instead he chose the eve of the Dodgers-Cardinals playoff game to relaunch his sideshow.
Three things that stood out from the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the preseason.
Sage Steele has been temporarily removed from ESPN for her comments on a podcast, which included her thoughts about former […] The post Sage Steele removed from ESPN following comments on Obama, vaccine; former colleague Jemele Hill calls her out appeared first on TheGrio.
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
Mickelson has played Timuquana once in the past, a round set up by long-time friend and attorney Glenn Cohen which included Tim Tebow.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to talk about injuries around the NFL after week 4 and who will benefit from the opportunities created by them. The guys also get into why Cordarrelle Patterson’s productivity probably isn’t sustainable, who the best IR stash in fantasy is right now and the differences between how the 49ers are handling Trey Lance against what the Chicago Bears are doing with Justin Fields.
Why does Ben Simmons so badly want the 76ers to trade him, he's holding out and racking up fines?
Whether it took getting grilled by the national media or someone from higher up to intervene, Justin Fields has finally been named QB1.
It's tough to move on from an early draft pick who isn't working out. Jennifer Eakins is here to help rip the Band-Aid off with her Week 5 drop candidates.
Stephen Curry attempted to draw a foul on the Blazers, only to realize the NBA was serious about cracking down on foul-baiting moves.
The Nets believe they're still a championship contender with a roster constructed around Kevin Durant and James Harden and could ultimately have to make hard decisions on Irving's future should he remain unvaccinated and unable to play in Barclays ...
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.