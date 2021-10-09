Diana Taurasi with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10/08/2021
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10/08/2021
‘It’s ruining her life is what it’s doing. I’m worried for her emotional status right now,’ says mother of woman in viral clip
The Seahawks pulled off a bizarre double punt against the Rams, which somehow stood. Here's what the officials told Sean McVay.
Buster Posey did something no other Giant has ever done in a postseason game.
With Jordan Poole's emergence in the preseason, he and Steph Curry are becoming the backcourt the Warriors have been looking for since Klay Thompson went down in 2019.
The truth is finally out.
Emma Raducanu crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament in the second round, losing in her first match since her stunning US Open triumph to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.
LeBron James checked in at No. 2 on the USA TODAY panel ranking of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.
Last year, the Seahawks started 5-0, finished 12-4, and exited the postseason in the wild card round. (Sorry, the super wild card round.) After the dust settled on the season, a storm of something other than dust emerged regarding quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future in Seattle. This year, the Seahawks have started 2-3. They’re currently in sole [more]
Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 58 points Friday night to lift the Warriors to a 121-114 preseason win over the Lakers at Chase Center.
The Cowboys owner revealed that Smith is still dealing with effects of his 2016 injury and seemed to compare him to a used Ford Bronco. | From @ToddBrock24f7
San Francisco Giants starter Logan Webb leaves the Dodgers frustrated at the plate and Walker Buehler gives up two home runs in 4-0 loss in NLDS Game 1 loss.
Harris English had to fix his tattered putter grip less than two hours before his Ryder Cup singles match after someone called in and reported what ended up being a non-conforming grip.
The first postseason start for Logan Webb couldn't have gone much better.
After finishing an and-1 layup against the Denver Nuggets, Jordan Poole's reaction turned into a must-see viral meme.
Billy Donovan is bringing one of his old Florida players to the Chicago Bulls' staff.
No one really knew what was going on during this bizarre double-punt by the Seahawks.
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
In the aftermath of the news that Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent an email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen in 2011 containing a racist trope regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, the NFL has sent an email to all employees regarding the situation. “You may have seen media reports today regarding a [more]
Zack Kassian was involved in a disturbing fight with Zack MacEwen in preseason action.