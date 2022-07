The Telegraph

With the band playing Boris Johnson off stage at Downing Street, what better moment to revisit the soon-to-be-former Prime Minister’s greatest hits. And that is what the BBC has served up with new podcast, Boris – a sort of “Best of Boris” that compiles decades of gaffes, gags and grandstanding into one shiny package. They could have called it, Now…That’s What I Call Boris!, though that might raise the unsettling possibility that, like many ailing pop stars, he’s already plotting his comeback.