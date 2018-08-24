Diana Taurasi claps back (video)

You come at the queen, you best not miss.

Diana Taurasi scored 27 points to lead the Phoenix Mercury to a 96-86 win over the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA’s single-elimination second round last night. She improved to 13-0 in winner-take-all games.

Even more fun, she stunted on the Sun afterward, basking in their wayward attempts to rattle her.

Before the game, Courtney Williams posted this picture of herself and Taurasi:

During the game, Jasmine Thomas and Taurasi passive-aggressively clapped at each other – but Taurasi got the last word.

