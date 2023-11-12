Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner take in UConn vs. NC State after Team USA game at Duke

Women's basketball fans were treated to a spectacular doubleheader Sunday in the Triangle as Duke hosted the US National Team at noon and then NC State hosted No. 2 UConn at 3 p.m.

One very well-known Huskie from the Team USA roster made the trek to Raleigh to see her old crew.

Diana Taurasi slipped into a courtside media seat along with her Phoenix Mercury teammate Brittney Griner during the first half of Sunday's game in Raleigh after the national squad dealt Duke an 87-58 defeat in Durham.

Taurasi won three consecutive national championships with the Huskies from 2002-04.

As the Huskies left the court for halftime, UConn coach Geno Auriemma and longtime assistant Chris Dailey stopped by for hugs from Taurasi and Griner.

UConn is a women's basketball dynasty with 11 national championships and the Huskies are coming off a Final Four run with three potential All-Americans in Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards.

UNC alum and Final Four team member LaToya Sanders also sat on press row in Reynolds on Sunday as a scout for the Washington Mystics.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner at UConn NC State women's basketball