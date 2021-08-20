Diana Taurasi with a Block vs. Washington Mystics
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a Block vs. Washington Mystics, 08/19/2021
Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 08/19/2021
Three Takeaways from Seattle's 83-79 loss to the Liberty, without Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart
Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points to lead the Sparks to a 66-64 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at Staples Center.
Following two seven-day contracts, the Mystics have brought back a member of their 2019 championship team for the remainder of the year.
Buzzer - an app that enables fans to purchase live sports content à la carte - is backed by Michael Jordan, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, and more.
Kayla Harrison dominates Genah Fabian at the PFL Playoffs to advance to final of the 2021 season.
New England looked like a well-oiled machine against Philadelphia.
Ohio State vs Minnesota prediction and game preview, Thursday, September 2
DeChambeau had quite the colorful scorecard on Thursday.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addressed Eagles cornerback K'Von Wallace trash-talking him during joint practices.
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the U.S. Open on Friday and said he will not play tennis again this year because of a nagging foot injury. The Spaniard sat out both Wimbledon and the Olympics because of fatigue after losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. “I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be able to keep playing tennis during the 2021 season,” Nadal said in a video he posted on social media.
A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday.
Patriots players on the roster bubble would be wise to listen to Julian Edelman's message ahead of Week 2 preseason game against the Eagles.
First-round pick Mac Jones showed improvement from his first outing, while Cam Newton made his own statement as the Patriots crushed the Eagles.
The Lions coach played three seasons with the longtime Detroit long snapper, making the call that much tougher.
"Out of $200,000, yeah, I'm just lucky I made a bonus to be honest."
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was sent to the hospital to be evaluated for a stomach infection
Never mind the Beast of Angus, the opening skirmishes at the AIG Women’s Open turned into the Feast of Angus, as the golfers gorged on the unguarded, rain-softened links. Yet even in this windless free-for-all, the best player in the world still managed to finish the day on top. And so Nelly Korda’s astonishing run of form continues.
The idea of pursuing the undisputed super middleweight belt was the brainchild of Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso, who noted that a Mexican fighter has never held an undisputed title in the four-belt era.
Jalen Hurd's latest injury makes the wide receiver's already unclear future with the #49ers even murkier.