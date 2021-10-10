Diana Taurasi with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 10/10/2021
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 10/10/2021
Candace Parker's decision to return home to Chicago filled the hole in the Sky, giving them the calming veteran presence they had needed. Parker calmed Chicago after a shaky start and scored 16 points, lifting the Sky to a 91-77 win over the tired Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.
Dream11, one of India's most popular gaming apps backed by Tiger Global, is facing a police case in the state of Karnataka for alleged violation of a new local law that prohibits online gaming. Many gaming apps, including Sequoia Capital-funded Mobile Premier League, have stopped offering services to users in the state, but Dream11 had continued.
India's flag-carrier, which has been sold to the Tata group, began as a mail service carrier in 1932.
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have flown to Marbella for the couple's first overseas holiday since their marriage, it was reported on Saturday night.
At least 126,000 gallons of crude spilled into the waters off Orange County a week ago.
NEW YORK — In the coming days, if it hasn’t happened already, Hal Steinbrenner is going to have a sit-down with Brian Cashman to assess this latest disappointing Yankee season, the 12th straight since they last appeared in the World Series despite having the highest or second-highest payrolls in baseball in all but two of those seasons. During that time, the Tampa Bay Rays, in Hal’s own back ...
The Cowboys cornerback was named the AFC Player of September, he’s making an early case to be the defensive player of October as well.
Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 21 points.
How much money do NBA referees make? Heres a look at salaries and more for NBA officials.
The Sky used a 17-0 first-half run to roll to a 91-77 win over the Mercury, who were playing just 40 hours after closing out their semifinal series.
The Philadelphia 76ers still have hopes to acquire Damian Lillard in exchange for Ben Simmons, but they will need a prayer.
Ben Simmons reportedly is so fed up with the 76ers that he wouldn't have an issue with being dealt to Sacramento.
The Pistons have gone with a next-man-up approach so far in training camp without Cunningham.
Here's what you need to know as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the preseason.
It didn't work because the Lakers signed Russell Westbrook.
Before Jordan Poole's jumper swished through the net in the preseason against the Lakers, Steph Curry was celebrating from the bench.
Romeo Langford took over for Jaylen Brown in Saturday's preseason tilt vs. the Toronto Raptors and was one of the game's stars. That, and more takeaways from the exhibition.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers gives a little insight on what the team's rotation might look like in 2020-21.
Marc Stein: The Warriors say they have waived Langston Galloway. Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine What's the buzz on Twitter? Duane Rankin @ DuaneRankin Warriors waive Langston Galloway after he played last season for #Suns, the team announced ...
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Texas A&M’s huge win over No. 1 Alabama, and how, if at all, it affects the Crimson Tide’s dream of a College Football Playoff berth.